AH-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's Super Smash Elimination Match Preview

The Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) will face the Wellington Blaze Women (WB- W) in the elimination match of the Women's Super Smash tournament. The AH-W vs WB-W match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval. The AH-W vs WB-W live match is scheduled to commence at 8:40 AM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here, we take a look at AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, AH-W vs WB-W live scores, AH-W vs WB-W match prediction and AH-W vs WB-W playing 11.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: AH-W vs WB-W live match preview

This match should be an exciting contest to watch as the winner will find a spot in the final where they will face the Canterbury Magicians. the Hearts played really well in the tournament to finish second on the points table. They accumulated 30 points from 10 matches which included 7 wins and 2 losses with 1 match ending with no result. They lost out on the top spot due to net run rate.

The Wellington Blaze on the other hand finished a place below them on the 3rd spot on the points table. The Blaze accumulated 28 points and had 7 wins and 3 losses in the tournament. The last time these two sides faced each other it was the Hearts that beat the Blaze by 7 runs as they successfully defended their total of 117 runs by bowling out their opponents for 110 runs in 19 overs. This match promises to be yet another exciting contest.

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: probable AH-W vs WB-W playing 11

AH-W: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

WB-W: Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen (WK), Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 top picks

Jess McFadyen

Sophie Devine

Holly Huddleston

Arlene Kelly

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 team

AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction: AH-W vs WB-W match prediction

As per our AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, AH-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AH-W vs WB-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AH-W vs WB-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter

