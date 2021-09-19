Ahead Of IPL 2021 Restart, Sanjay Manjrekar And Ian Bishop Reveal One 'concern' For CSK

Cricket pundits Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Bishop want the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to take up additional responsibility in the unavailability of some of the key overseas batsmen for the second phase of the IPL 2021 starting Sunday.

CSK will be locking horns with arch-rivals as well as the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the very first match of IPL 2021 Phase II at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK VS MI: Bishop, Manjrekar urge Dhoni to take additional responsibility

"I don't know where they go with their batting but (Ravindra) Jadeja has been in such good form, Moeen Ali brilliant as well, and (Ruturaj) Gaikwad- outstanding as well. So, Dhoni may have to take a little bit more responsibility if these guys can't play", said Ian Bishop while speaking on ESPNcricinfo T20 Time:Out.

"Bravo, they may not miss as much because they don't depend on Bravo as they used to do earlier but, Sam Curran needs to be available very quickly and Faf du Plessis you know he is not one of that in your face kind of IPL batting stars but he has been invaluable for CSK. Batting is a concern in the first couple of games but if Faf du Plessis gets fit and Sam Curran gets fit, the batting has a little more muscle to it, and I agree with Bish with the current personnel they have, Mahendra Singh Dhoni the batter may have to take more of the responsibility. Otherwise, you are expecting Jadeja to come in at number five" Sanjay Manjrekar added.

"Their batting is a bit of concern, to begin with, but maybe short-term worries", he added.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

CSK will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first fixture of IPL 2021 Phase II that will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The title-holders would be hoping to do the double over MS Dhoni & Co. this weekend.

MI had clinched a last-ball thriller when the two sides had locked horns earlier this year. Prior to its temporary suspension on May 4, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.