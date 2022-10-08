Ahead Of 2nd ODI Vs South Africa, India Gets Traditional Welcome Upon Arrival In Ranchi

The Indian cricket team landed in Ranchi on October 8 for the 2nd ODI match against South Africa, where they will fight to save the series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led new-look Indian ODI squad suffered a closely fought nin-run loss to the visitors in the series opener, which allowed South Africa to take a 1-0 lead. While India looked ordinary with their bowling performance, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer were the only batters who looked to be in control.

Meanwhile, upon arrival in Ranchi for the do-or-die clash at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Shikhar Dhawan, and co. received a traditional welcome. This was an effort to lift the team’s morale, heading into the deciding game which will be played on October 9. While an ecstatic crowd greeted the squad at the airport, folk artists from Jharkhand put on a show for the team at their team hotel.

Watch: Team India receiving a traditional welcome at team hotel in Ranchi

Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar for the remaining ODIs

In another disappointing development for the team, Team India’s T20 World Cup reserve Deepak Chahar, who was part of the ODI squad was ruled out of the series with a stiff back. He had also missed the first ODI in Lucknow after picking up the injury during practice. All-rounder Washington Sundar was later announced as the replacement for Chahar for the final two ODI games.

It is pertinent to mention that Chahar was seen as one of the front-runners to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Chahar meanwhile has already missed six months of cricket this year due to injuries, as he tore a quadricep muscle during the T20I series against West Indies in February.

However, Dhawan will now be looking forward to the remaining ODI games, where he will be hopeful of picking up a series win against the heavyweight players. The 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM from the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The teams will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the final ODI.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Full Squads

Updated India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi