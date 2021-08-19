Ahead Of IPL 2021 Phase 2, Shreyas Iyer Hits Massive Six To Clear Long-on At ICC Academy

Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer has started his preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021 scheduled to be held in the UAE in September. Recently, in a video that surfaced online, Shreyas Iyer was seen practicing donning the Delhi Capitals training kit at the ICC academy in the UAE. In the video, Shreyas could be seen hitting a massive six straight towards the long-on region. Shreyas also shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year, now seems fully fit and ready to take the field for Delhi Capitals in the second leg of IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer had suffered a major injury while playing in am ODI against England earlier in March and was ruled out of the rest of the England series and was pronounced unfit for the IPL 2021 season. The Mumbai batsman underwent surgery in the United Kingdom and began his rehabilitation in India a few weeks later.

Shreyas Iyer began working out at one of Maharashtra Cricket Association's grounds in Mumbai following which he was called to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to prove his fitness. Shreyas was declared fit by the NCA medical staff last week. Now that Iyer is eligible for the rest of the IPL 2021 season, it will be fascinating to watch if the Delhi Capitals re-appoint him as captain. Rishabh Pant was handed the captaincy of Delhi Capitals in absence of Shreyas and the wicketkeeper-batsman proved his mantle by taking the team to the top of the points table.

Pant has played a crucial role for Team India in their recent victories, which will make it even tougher for the Delhi Capitals management to remove him mid-season. However, the franchise had said before the start of the first leg of IPL 2021 that Shreyas remains the captain of Delhi Capitals and Pant is just filling his shoes till the time the former recovers from his injury.

IPL 2021 Phase 2

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

(Image: PTI)