Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Jayawardene Picks 5 Players For 'Dream Team'; Includes One Indian

Ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene has picked five players for his dream T20 side. His list includes four players from the subcontinent and an English star batter who has taken the cricketing world by storm after stellar performances in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Below is the list of players picked by Jayawardena and the reasons behind their inclusion.

While speaking on the ICC Review, Mahela Jayawardene picked the following players:

Rashid Khan

Mahela Jayawardene picked Rashid Khan as his first player for his dream T20 side as he believes that bowlers are an invaluable part of this format. "For me, the bowlers are the most important aspect of T20 cricket, and Rashid Khan is a proper spinner that can bat," said the former Sri Lankan international.

The current Mumbai Indians coach added, "He is a very good number seven or number eight batter, and you can use him in different circumstances depending on your combinations. He can also bowl in different phases of an innings like during the Powerplay, the middle overs and also at the death he is not a bad option depending on the conditions, so Rashid would be my first pick."

Rashid Khan is currently ranked fifth in the current ICC T20 rankings after picking up a staggering 105 wickets in just 58 matches, with a best of 5/3. With an average of 12.92 and an economy of just over six, he is undoubtedly an asset for any side in a T20 game.

Shaheen Afridi

Jayawardene also picked Shaheen Afridi in the side following an outstanding T20 World Cup last year. "I am then going to go with two more bowlers actually and the first one is going to be a left-armer in Shaheen Afridi. He had a great World Cup last year, bowls very well with the new ball and is more than capable of getting some swing early too," explained the 44-year old.

Jayawardene added, "He is a wicket-taking option too that bowls very well at the death as well so can be considered a good attacking option."

Similar to Rashid, the numbers back Shaheen as a good bowler in T20 cricket as he has 47 scalps in 40 games. He is ranked 10th in the ICC rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah

His third bowler for the dream T20 side was none other than Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been brilliant with the ball in T20 cricket. He has picked up 67 wickets in 57 matches and has an outstanding economy of just 6.50.

Jayawardene believes the MI star is perhaps one of the best options to bowl in the death as he stated, "He is another wicket-taking option and, when you need guys to close an innings off, there is no one better than Jasprit Bumrah."

Jos Buttler

When it comes to T20 cricket, there seems to be no batter better than Jos Buttler at this point. The English international currently holds the IPL 2022 Orange Cap with a whopping 566 runs in just 9 matches, with three centuries and three fifties.

In order to justify Buttler's place in his T20 Dream XI side, Jayawardene said, "I would probably open the batting with Jos. He is very aggressive and plays both pace and spin well. He has been in great form at the IPL of late and did well at the last T20 World Cup as well where he played really well in tough conditions in the UAE."

Mohammad Rizwan

Mahela Jayawardena has also picked talented wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as the fifth player of his T20 Dream XI side because of his ability to play spin well. The 29-year old has smacked 1,662 runs in just 56 T20Is at a brilliant average of 50.36 with a strike rate of 128.83.

Speaking of Rizwan's selection, the former Sri Lankan batter said, "The next option is the wicketkeeper-batter and I am going with Mohammad Rizwan. I know he does often open the batting for Pakistan, but I think he can bat in that middle order. He is a good player of spin and a very busy player."

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in October and November this year, a lot can change from now until then, with new players catching the radar of selectors. As a result, it will be important for all players, irrespective of their stature, to perform at the highest level to be picked for their national sides.