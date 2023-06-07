'He Will Take The Game Away From You': Virat Kohli Warns Team India Before WTC Final

Ahead of the start of the WTC final, Virat Kohli has laid out his views on the imminent match-up and highlighted a player from Australia's squad who could be the impact player. India vs Australia clash always produces moments of brilliance and keeps spectators on the edge of their seats. The World Test Championship final which is about to start in a few hours is expected to follow the trend.

Whenever India and Australia take on each other on the field of cricket, some key battles emanate. Hence, in the WTC final, it will be Virat Kohli up against Mitchell Starc, a contest between Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will also be in place, moreover, David Warner will face the challenge of Mohammed Siraj. While it will be one of Warner's last Test appearances, according to Virat Kohli he will be a crucial wicket for India.

Virat Kohli terms David Warner as match winner for Aussies

Talking about David Warner to ICC, Virat Kohli placed the limelight on the way Warner bats and stated that if he gets into his rhythm he can take the game away quickly. Here's what Kohli said.

“Impact Player! when David gets going he will take the game away from you pretty quickly. He is someone we probably look to get out very quickly otherwise he can hurt you very early and consistently he seems to have this zone and he starts hitting boundaries and he does not stop.”

David Warner, who has cemented himself as a prominent player in the IPL, has arrived in England on the back of a decent IPL 2023 season. Warner was the 6th highest run scorer with the bat this season. He made a total of 516 runs in 14 matches. He would be looking to continue the onslaught against India in the WTC final.

David Warner announces potential retirement

Ahead of the start of the WTC final, David Warner has announced his supposed departure from the game of cricket. "You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday. "I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

