'Virat Kohli Has Been Lucky', Pakistan Cricketer On Being Compared To Indian Captain

Ahmed Shehzad was seen as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket at one point in time. He had impressed one and all with his impressive batting performances to such an extent that he was compared with none other than the batting megastar and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In the last decade, the likes of Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Pakistan's current limited-overs skipper Babar Azam have been compared with Kohli when it comes to batting.

Meanwhile, the opening batsman has made a huge statement about his comparison with the Indian captain.

Unless and until': Ahmed Shehzad

During an interview with a Pakistani cricket news website, the 2017 Champions Trophy winner went on to say that one tends to compare two players without focussing on their respective backgrounds and for any player to succeed, it requires the backing of the coach, captain, and cricket board. He then mentioned that a particular player also needs confidence in order to do well.

Shehzad then went on to add that unless and until a player is given required support and a long rope, that player's confidence will not increase and then they tend to fight for survival. Giving an example of the successful international cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and his countryman Babar Azam, the Pakistani batsman said that those players have been really lucky as well.

Furthermore, he added that Virat Kohli had once revealed that he was going to be dropped from plenty of series but the legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed him and same was the case with his team-mate Rohit Sharma and thus, both of them went on to become successful and all this happened because of the faith that was instilled upon them by the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.