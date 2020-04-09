Ahmedabad To Finish Renovating Motera At 'double Speed' Once Coronavirus Ends: Report

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad (Motera Stadium), which was inaugurated by US President Donald Trump, recently made history by becoming the world's largest cricket stadium, going past Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stadium, which was given the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold Green Building rating, is yet to start its operations due to the India lockdown amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Calls Yuvraj Singh 'his First Cricket Crush', Recalls Funny 2007 WC Incident

The situation of Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad after Donald Trump visit

The newly constructed world's biggest cricket stadium is currently lying empty after Donald Trump's inauguration and the coronavirus outbreak soon followed, which led to an all-India lockdown. The stadium, which was packed to capacity during Donald Trump's visit on February 24, is yet to see any cricket action as the coronavirus pandemic led to the World XI vs Asia XI series cancelled. The 3-match series was to have one of the matches in India, which was likely to be used to open the Ahmedabad Stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Is 100% Possible If Normalcy Returns By October: Ashish Nehra

Speaking to a leading news agency, a senior Gujarat Cricket Association official said that there was hardly any time between the Donald Trump event and the coronavirus outbreak. He added that just 5% of work is remaining and it just needs the finishing touches. The stadium could be ready in half the time stipulated once the fear of coronavirus ends across the country and cricket action resumes.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Final Likely To Take Place In Ahmedabad's Revamped Motera Stadium: Report

About the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad will have a parking space up to 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. And in terms of the traffic, the stadium will have multi-level access for vehicles. The Sardar Patel Stadium is also said to have 11 different pitches which are built from three different soils. It is also reported that the stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms and an Olympic-size swimming pool in the complex.

Also Read: BCCI Shares First Bird's Eye View Of New Motera Stadium In Ahmedabad

IPL 2020: Motera Stadium rumoured to host final

In 2019, reports emerged that the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad was rumoured to be in line to host the IPL 2020 final. But due to the India lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, the current situation of IPL 2020 is still unknown. Had the final of the IPL 2020 been organised at a stadium, it would become the 8th different venue to host an IPL final across all seasons in the tournament's history.