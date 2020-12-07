Ajay Jadeja 1st Player To Inflict Run Out Decided By TV Umpire On Dec 7, 1992: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja represented his national side between the years 1992 and 2000. During the aforementioned time period, the cricketer-turned-commentator played 15 Tests and 196 ODIs for his country including three World Cups between 1992 and 1999. Tailor-made for the ODI format, Jadeja is remembered for his hard-hitting abilities, with his most memorable innings being his quickfire 45 against Pakistan at the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

Interestingly, Ajay Jadeja holds a unique distinction of inflicting the first-ever run out in the history of international cricket, which was decided with the help of a television umpire. The moment of contention occurred on December 7, 1992 against South Africa at Cape Town. The match was also the first-ever ODI contest to be played on South African soil.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2020: Justin Langer Gives Update On Possibility Of Steve Smith's Captaincy

A throwback to Ajay Jadeja’s diving run out of Kapil Dev’s bowling to dismiss Kepler Wessels

Apparently, much like the modern-day Jadeja (all-rounder Ravindra), dashing opening batsman Ajay Jadeja was also a livewire on the field. Against South Africa on December 7, 1992 in the first game of the seven-match ODI series, the ex-Indian cricketer dived forward to catch then South African opener Kepler Wessels a few inches short of his crease. The decision was earlier send towards the television umpire upstairs, who took some time before coming to their eventual decision.

As mentioned earlier, the aforementioned run out was the first-ever to be declared out after being taken upstairs. Unfortunately for Ajay Jadeja, his side lost the contest in the final over of the match, despite some tight bowling displays from his then teammates Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar. Ajay Jadeja also top-scored for the ‘Men in Blue’ earlier with his 48-run knock that ultimately went in vain.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Set To Continue Leading BCCI Post December 9

Ajay Jadeja’s fielding brilliance prompts run out decision to be taken upstairs, watch video

#ONTHISDAY 07-12-1992

Kepler Wessels, was the first man to be given out by the video umpire in an ODI vs India @ Cape Town 1992.

He was Run out by Ajay Jadeja for 43. SAF won by 5 Wickets. This was also first official ODI in South Africa. Hansie Cronje took 5 for 32 (MOM) pic.twitter.com/B7CKNUJvNl — Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) December 7, 2020

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022 To Be Hosted By Pakistan, PCB Set To Cross Swords With BCCI Again?

India vs Australia 2020 updates

Ajay Jadeja is currently a part of an expert panel of commentators for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under. He is expected to turn up in the upcoming game as well, when the two teams once again lock horns for the third T20I of the three-match series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 8.

Indian players train ahead of third India vs Australia T20I

Hey Raghu, great to have you back!#TeamIndia's training assistant is back in the nets and is just getting started.🔥 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IXnmFf9xLJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes The Only Indian Captain To Register T20I Series Wins In SENA Countries

Image source: Zohaib1981 Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.