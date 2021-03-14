Ajay Jadeja Slams Skipper Virat Kohli Over Lack Of 'aggressive Approach' In 1st T20I

Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has slammed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for lacking aggressive approach in the first T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Men In Blue suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener after a poor batting display could only help them post 124/7 in their first innings which was comfortably chased down by the Eoin Morgan-led side without breaking a sweat by eight wickets and 27 balls to spare.

“In the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli clearly says Rohit Sharma will play and we will come with a new aggressive approach. I thought maybe Rishabh Pant will open, then Hardik Pandya and we will see a new aggressive approach,” said Jadeja during a video interview with Cricbuzz.

"He never was the most powerful striker. Yes, he can play aggressively but after getting set and there is a pattern. He doesn’t need to change anything. The way he has batted (in the T20I series opener) is a worrying factor for me. He should send someone else if he wants quick runs,” he further added.

Team India look to level the series

After conceding the first T20I, Virat Kohli & Co. will be hoping for a revival in fortunes when the two teams once again lock horns with each other in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening as the hosts look to level the five-match series by registering a win under their belt. It remains to be seen whether the dynamic opener as well as India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be getting a game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will be high on confidence after having drawn first blood as they look forward to continuing their winning momentum in the ongoing series.