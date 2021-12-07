Ajaz Patel Grateful For India's Wonderful Gesture; 'Acknowledge Even Our Rival’s Success'

The India vs New Zealand, second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, ended on Monday with India earning a 372 runs victory and clinching the two-match Test series 1-0. Apart from India’s dominating win, Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel made the maximum headlines during the Wankhede Test by picking up all 10 wickets of the Indian cricket team during the first innings of the match. He went on to pick four more wickets in the second innings and returned with the match figures of 14/225 and was later felicitated by the Indian cricket team.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gifted his match jersey to Ajaz with autographs of all players in the Indian squad. The wonderful gesture by the Indian team left the entire cricket community awe-struck, as Ajaz also thanked the Indian team while speaking at the post-match press conference.

What did Ajaz Patel say at the post-match press conference?

Expressing his views on Team India’s gesture at the post-match press conference, Ajaz said, “In sport it is great that we can acknowledge even our rival’s success. It was nice of Virat, Rahul sir, Siraj, and then Ashwin to get all those autographs for me on the t-shirt. Even that photo after the match speaks a lot about the sporting world right now. Off the field it’ll always remain a gentleman’s sport”. Following the conclusion of the match, Ajaz posed alongside teammate Rachin Ravindra and opponents Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, to create a unique picture.

The position in the picture creates a unique combination of names written behind the players’ jerseys, as it read, ‘Axar’, ‘Patel’, ‘Ravindra’, and ‘Jadeja’. Expressing his views about the picture, Ajaz added, “The photo came about through the idea of a few wise heads in the media team back home, some inputs from me and some from the Indian team as well”. He further went on to say that he wants to become a role model for the youngsters, more than being one for the Asian community.

Second best bowling figures by a Kiwi bowler in Test matches

Courtesy of his 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the Wankhede Test, Ajaz went on to become the third spinner in the history of cricket to return with a 10-wicket haul in a single inning of a Test match. He joined the elite list of bowlers consisting of former England bowler Jim Laker and legendary Indian wrist-spinner Anil Kumble. At the same time, by finishing the match with 14/225, Ajaz returned with the best bowling figures by a Kiwi bowler in Test matches following Richard Hadlee’s match figures of 15/123.

Twitter Image: BCCI