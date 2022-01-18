Ajaz Patel Names Indian Cricketer Whose Legacy Has 'forever Changed Indian Cricket'

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has heaped praises on Virat Kohli for changing the landscape of Indian cricket. Kohli recently stepped down as India’s Test captain after a 2-1 loss against South Africa in the India vs South Africa Tour away from home.

Earlier, after the T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli quit as T20 captain and was axed from ODI captaincy as well. India became a powerhouse under the captaincy of Kohli especially in Test cricket and thus his resignation as a skipper was a major shock for everyone.

After taking the reins from MS Dhoni in December 2014, Kohli guided India to the No.1 Test spot from No.7 and ended with 40 wins in 68 games with a win percentage of 58.82. He led from the front having amassed 5,864 runs as a Test captain in 68 matches which include 20 centuries and seven double centuries.

Under Kohli, India lost only two home matches and also became one of the best touring countries by series wins in Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and England (currently leading 2-1).

Ajaz Patel compares Virat Kohli’s style to that of Brendon McCullum

Ajaz Patel, who recently became the third bowler ever to take 10 wickets in a single inning, compared Virat Kohli’s aura to that of former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum. Kohli has been an ambassador of Test cricket and took Indian cricket to greater heights with his energy and enthusiasm.

Ajaz feels that McCullum also played the same role to turn around cricket in New Zealand. McCullum inspired the country by leading from the front and guiding New Zealand to greater levels. He captained New Zealand in 31 Tests winning 11, losing 11, and drawing nine. His win per cent of 35.48 is the third-highest for any Kiwi skipper with over 10 matches as Test captain. McCullum retired from Test cricket on a high note by smashing the fastest Test hundred and becoming the first captain to score a century in a farewell Test.

“Congrats to @imVkohli on your tenure as @BCCI captain, the legacy and direction you leave behind has forever changed Indian cricket. Much like we saw @BLACKCAPS by @Bazmccullum,” tweeted Ajaz Patel.

Image: PTI