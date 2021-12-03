Last Updated:

Ajinkya Rahane Carries Drinks During IND Vs NZ 2nd Test; Fans Point His 'hamstring Injury'

Ajinkya Rahane carried drinks to the field after being left out for the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India finished Day 1 of ongoing India vs New Zealand, the second Test match of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the score of 221/4 after 70 overs of play. On one hand, skipper Virat Kohli made headlines during the rain-hit day for his dismissal following a controversial DRS call, and on the other hand, skipper for India in the first Test match in Green Park, Kanpur, Ajinkya Rahane found himself in the headlines for being left out of the Wankhede Test due to a hamstring injury. However, Rahane was seen carrying drinks to the field while opener Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha batted it out for India in the middle.

Indian cricket fans question Ajinkya Rahane's hamstring injury

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter, witnessed Rahane doing the 12th man duty quickly pointed out the reason for which he was left out of the squad for the second test on Friday, December 3. Few of the fans questioned the team management for resting Rahane after citing the hamstring strain, whereas other defended the team management. At the same time, one of the fans said that Rahane’s injury is an excuse to protect him for India’s tour of South Africa coming up in December.

Another fan pointed out that every time the Indian team management makes a change to their playing XI, there is an injury for sure. The fan further mentioned that Rahane being dropped was on the cards, because of his past performances. In the first Test match against the Kiwis, Rahane captained India in the absence of Kohli and scored a total of 39 runs for India after batting in both innings. 

His inclusion in the Wankhede Test was already under question as Rahne has scored a total of 414 runs for India in 2021 after playing 12 Test matches. He scored his last half-century during the second Test match between India and England, which was played at the Lord’s stadium earlier in the year. He scored a total of 112 runs in the fourth match against England and has continued his poor form with the bat in 2021.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)

