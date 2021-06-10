Ajinkya Rahane Explains His Role As Vice-captain Ahead Of WTC Final, Says 'Important To..'

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who deputises for Virat Kohli in Test cricket, recently explained his role in the side and what he does as a vice-captain when the regular captain is available. Rahane, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said his role as the vice-captain is to take a back seat because there are already a lot of things going on in the mind of the captain. However, the Mumbai batsman added that whenever skipper Kohli asks him what needs to be done, he must be ready with options. Rahane said as a vice-captain he mostly tries to keep his plans ready, adding 'but sometimes I make them instinctively".

"As a vice-captain, my role is to take a back seat. I don't get too involved. The captain already has a lot of thoughts in his head. As a vice-captain, I try and keep my plans ready. Of course, there are times when I instinctively make suggestions, but more often than not, I take a back seat. When Virat asks me what needs to be done then I should be ready with the answers. There is already a lot going on in the captain's head in terms of which bowlers to deploy, what fields to set, and so on. It is important for me to be ready with options and sometimes give him suggestions on what will work in certain situations," Rahane said in the interview.

Rahane effects huge turnaround for India

Most recently, Rahane deputised for Kohli in his absence during India's tour of Australia earlier year. Although Kohli played the first Test match, he left early to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who was expecting a baby at the time. India had suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test match before Kohli left. After Rahane assumed charge from the second match, he helped change the fortune of the team and went from being 1-0 down to win the Test series by 2-1 against one of the most difficult Test sides in the world. Rahane garnered a lot of praise for his captaincy in the series.

Rahane is currently with the Indian Test squad in the United Kingdom, where they are waiting to play the much-anticipated final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, starting June 18. After the WTC final in Southampton, the Indian team is slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September before flying to the UAE for the remainder of the IPL 2021.

(Image Credit: AP)