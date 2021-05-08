Ajinkya Rahane gets 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Dose With Wife Radhika; Pens Important Message

India's ace cricketer Ajinkya Rahane along with wife Radhika got the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him and his wife Radhika getting the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine. Rahane also penned down a special note and urged the eligible people of India to get vaccinated. Rahane also wrote that he and his wife are not getting vaccinated just for themselves, but also for the people around them.

Rahane took to his Instagram and wrote, "Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible."

Ajinkya Rahane was a part of IPL 2021 of the team Delhi Capitals. However, India's Test team vice-captain played only 2 matches until the Indian Premier League 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL GC till further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, were having a fantastic Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season. The team were at the top of the points table before 12 cases of COVID-19 within 2 days around the bio-bubble led to the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI deciding against continuing the IPL 2021.

Rahane will now be seen in action when India locks horns with New Zealand in World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The showpiece event gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move the WTC Final to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe.

Shikhar Dhawan Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Team India and Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday shared a picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-hander tweeted a heartfelt message along with picture of him taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In the message, Dhawan thanked the frontline warriors who have showed dedication and given sacrifices. The Delhi cricketer even asked his fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to defeat this virus. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan pledged ₹20 lakh to Mission Oxygen, to help hospitals and patients procure oxygen equipment. He added that he would give any amount earned from post-match awards to the organization.

(Image Credits: Ajinkya Rahane Instagram)

