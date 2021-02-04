Ajinkya Rahane Hints At Surprise Addition To India's Playing XI Ahead Of 1st Test

The first Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Friday, February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be interesting to see the playing XI the hosts field for the first Test after their successful tour Down Under. There are some new names in the Indian squad for the series against England with captain Virat Kohli who went on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia returning to the side.

India vs England live: Ajinkya Rahane hints at Hardik Pandya's inclusion in playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane, on Wednesday, was involved in a virtual media conference where he spoke in length about several topics ranging from vice-captain's role to the experience of living in a bio-secure bubble. On being asked about India's team combination and pitch report, Rahane was discreet saying that they will have to wait and see. However, he hinted at all-rounder Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the team for India vs England 1st Test saying that the cricketer was working hard as a batsman and a bowler in the nets.

Hardik suffered a lower-back injury last year which kept him away from the game for a long time. The lanky all-rounder made a return by featuring in the Dream11 IPL 2020, as well as, limited-overs series against Australia Down Under. But he refrained from bowling too much as he wasn't yet ready for the same. Hardik was subsequently rested from the Test series against Australia so that he could recover fully and be available for the England series. It is likely that Hardik will make it to India's playing XI for the first Test if he is completely fit and his addition will definitely bolster the team balance.

In fact, Pandya himself took to Twitter on Thursday to post pictures of his training session with the Indian team and his caption suggested that he is most likely to make his return to Test cricket in Chennai on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane reckons Indian players not at all mentally tired despite living in bio-bubble

Rahane also opened up on his experience of living in the bio-bubble during the same conference. The right-handed batsman has been on the road since the end of August for Dream11 IPL 2020 and followed it up by a rigorous two-month long India vs Australia 2020 tour. Now, Rahane is back in the bio-bubble for the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

Rahane said that there has been no mental fatigue from living in the bubble unlike what the England players have been complaining about. He reckoned that they aren't mentally tired at all, in fact, Rahane reiterated that all the players are really tough mentally. The cricketer opined that the Indian team is a family and all the players are enjoying each other's company in the bubble.

Rahane further said that they are spending time in the team room and added that their families are with them, which is why they aren't tired at all. Notably, the BCCI had taken the decision to let players' families travel with them ahead of India vs Australia 2020 tour.

