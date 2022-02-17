Last Updated:

Ajinkya Rahane Hits 36th First-class Century, Netizens Say He Is 'back As Number 5 Vs SL'

Ajinkya Rahane scored a century during the Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2022 match, currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ajinkya Rahane

Image: BCCI


Indian Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane made headlines on Thursday after slamming his 36th first-class century during the Ranji Trophy 2022 match between Mumbai and Saurashtra, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground A in Ahmedabad, on its opening day. Coming in to bat for Mumbai in the eighth over of the first innings, Rahane displayed grit and resilience by reaching his century before the end of the day’s play. Rahane scored 108 runs off 250 balls as his partner at the other end, Sarfaraz Khan also closed the day after hitting his century. 

Both cricketers added 219 runs for the fourth wicket partnership and Mumbai reach 263/3, after rescuing them from 44/3. Rahane’s century made a statement for the cricketer, who has faced heavy criticism in the past few months due to his poor run of forms for India in Test cricket. Earlier in December 2021, Rahane was removed from the role of vice-captain of the India Test squad, following a string of low scores against England and New Zealand. His place in the playing XI was also under concern as people around the globe said he will be soon dropped out of the squad.

Netizens predict Rahane will retain his place in the Indian playing XI

However, Rahane proved his critics wrong by hitting a patient century on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2022 tournament. Netizens were much elated to watch the veteran cricketer score his 36th first-class century, as they predicted Rahane will retain his place in India’s playing XI for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Fans mentioned in their tweets that they are excited to watch the Ranji Trophy action after a two-year hiatus while congratulating Rahane. Among the many tweets predicting Rahane’s place in the Indian squad against Sri Lanka, few fans felt that Rahane should play a full season of Ranji Trophy before joining the Indian team.

Schedule for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will begin with the scheduled three-match T20I series before fans witness the ICC World Test Championship action. The first Test match is scheduled to be played from March 4th to 8th at Mohali, while the series will conclude with the second Test in Bengaluru. The final Test will be played as a day-night pink-ball Test match.

(Image: BCCI)

