Ajinkya Rahane Hits 36th First-class Century, Netizens Say He Is 'back As Number 5 Vs SL'

Indian Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane made headlines on Thursday after slamming his 36th first-class century during the Ranji Trophy 2022 match between Mumbai and Saurashtra, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground A in Ahmedabad, on its opening day. Coming in to bat for Mumbai in the eighth over of the first innings, Rahane displayed grit and resilience by reaching his century before the end of the day’s play. Rahane scored 108 runs off 250 balls as his partner at the other end, Sarfaraz Khan also closed the day after hitting his century.

Both cricketers added 219 runs for the fourth wicket partnership and Mumbai reach 263/3, after rescuing them from 44/3. Rahane’s century made a statement for the cricketer, who has faced heavy criticism in the past few months due to his poor run of forms for India in Test cricket. Earlier in December 2021, Rahane was removed from the role of vice-captain of the India Test squad, following a string of low scores against England and New Zealand. His place in the playing XI was also under concern as people around the globe said he will be soon dropped out of the squad.

Netizens predict Rahane will retain his place in the Indian playing XI

However, Rahane proved his critics wrong by hitting a patient century on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2022 tournament. Netizens were much elated to watch the veteran cricketer score his 36th first-class century, as they predicted Rahane will retain his place in India’s playing XI for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Fans mentioned in their tweets that they are excited to watch the Ranji Trophy action after a two-year hiatus while congratulating Rahane. Among the many tweets predicting Rahane’s place in the Indian squad against Sri Lanka, few fans felt that Rahane should play a full season of Ranji Trophy before joining the Indian team.

No second thoughts about the number 5 position in Test cricket for @BCCI. @ajinkyarahane88 well played! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/ovuqJxes3H — Sumantra Dasgupta (@IamSumantra) February 17, 2022

What a century @ajinkyarahane88 Fom in temporary class is permanent Best of luck for srilanka series @BCCI #RanjiTrophy2022 @sports_tak @vikrantgupta73 — Mehboob khan SRK (@Mehboobk803331) February 17, 2022

He will reply all the critics with his bats soon. Just wait and watch mate — Saurav Agarwal (@SauravAgarwal55) February 17, 2022

@ajinkyarahane88 century in first ranji match is such a great sign for indian cricket

But now he should not be rushed back to side

Given him an entire season of ranji and he will return the player we all know he is!!#MumvSau @BCCI @BoriaMajumdar — Karthik Sharma (@Karthik62060318) February 17, 2022

What a superb 100 under pressure and all the crap talk !! The guy is made of different mettle @ajinkyarahane88 @BCCI @SGanguly99 came true on dada’s expectations 👍👍👏👏👏 way too go champ !! — Anshul Anand (@Anshulonline) February 17, 2022

Very happy for @ajinkyarahane88 for your century, More power to you bro, you are a champion. And remember one thing ,Form is temporary but Class is permanent. @BCCI @ajinkyarahane88 @SGanguly99 @JayShah @bhogleharsha — Saurav Agarwal (@SauravAgarwal55) February 17, 2022

#RanjiTrophy2022 excited and overwhelming that the competition has back after 2 years hiatus due to COVID-19. @BCCI has given life and supply line for the future star's in #IndianCricketTeam



Day1 _ congratulations to veteran @ajinkyarahane88 & u19 wc winning YashDhull for 💯 — Prasad Mani (@imPrasadMani) February 17, 2022

Schedule for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will begin with the scheduled three-match T20I series before fans witness the ICC World Test Championship action. The first Test match is scheduled to be played from March 4th to 8th at Mohali, while the series will conclude with the second Test in Bengaluru. The final Test will be played as a day-night pink-ball Test match.

(Image: BCCI)