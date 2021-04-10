Ajinkya Rahane Makes His 150th IPL Appearance As DC Field The Indian Ahead Of Steve Smith

Team India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane marked his 150th appearance on Saturday when he stepped on to face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The veteran Indian batsman has scored 3933 runs in the IPL history at a strike rate of 121.38. Rahane also holds 28 half-centuries and two centuries in his IPL bag.

Having played for Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants, Rahane also captained the Rajasthan Royals briefly before being traded to Delhi. The Indian was chosen ahead of Delhi's new-recruit Steve Smith in the second game of the IPL today. Meanwhile, veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra completed 100 games for the franchise on Saturday. The right-arm spinner has played 151 matches in the IPL across seasons.

Pant wins the first toss as captain

Winning the toss in his first game as a captain, Rishabh Pant elected to field first and put MS Dhoni & Co. to bat at the Wankhede. Having lost a couple of early wickets, CSK looked to be in troubled waters until Suresh Raina walked in and carried out the rescue act along with Moeen Ali. The Chennai stalwart started slow but soon notched up his half-century with a huge maximum. The former India player, who announced retirement from international cricket last year, also smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes. After 13.4 overs, Raina had scored 51 off 33 balls with 4 sixes at a strike rate of 154.55.

However, Chennai lose their talisman owing to a confusion in the middle with Jadeja and Raina was run-out by Chris Woakes. DC seemed to have pulled things back briefly before Sam Curran walked in and turned things around. Sam smashed his elder brother Tom Curran - making his debut for Delhi - across the park as he unleashed wrath upon Delhi. Curran scored 34 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 226.67 taking Chennai's total to 188 after the first 20 overs.