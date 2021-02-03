Ajinkya Rahane Masterfully Tackles Spin In First Nets Session Ahead Of Chennai Test: WATCH

Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian team with panache and audacity and guided the side to a stunning 2-1 win in Australia. Notably, the Men in Blue were without the services of most of their star players but Rahane's inspiring leadership and the team's collective effort ensured that India scripted history Down Under. The premier batsman has now handed over the captaincy reins to regular captain Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave.

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja credits ex-competitor Ravi Shastri for India's success in Australia

Ajinkya Rahane starts prepping for series against England

Rahane is now gearing up for the upcoming four-match India vs England Test series, which is slated to commence with the first Test on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine, Rahane hit the ground running on Wednesday as he started his preparations for the series by taking part in his first nets session. The cricketer took to Instagram and uploaded a video of his net session where he is seen playing spinners skillfully. In the video, Rahane plays some delightful backfoot punches and forward defence shots. Rahane captioned the video, "Back to training."

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Mohammed Siraj overcame all odds in recent Australia series

Rahane scored a sensational century in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne which paved the way for India's series win. However, the batsman couldn't really get going in the final two Tests. Rahane will hope to get back amongst the runs in the series against England and his form will be extremely crucial for the hosts if they are to win the series.

Moreover, the India vs England series is crucial for India as it will decide if the Indian team manages to qualify for the WTC final at Lord's. Virat Kohli's men will have to win at least two Tests against England without losing the other two matches to ensure a spot in the WTC final against New Zealand which is slated to be played from June 18 to 22.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri likened to 'Rajnikanth' in dialogue delivery by bowling coach Bharat Arun

After the first Test, the second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17 whereas the final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) in Ahmedabad from February 24-28 and March 4-8. The Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

ALSO READ | Nathan Lyon wins hearts with response to Ajinkya Rahane's sporting gesture for him

SOURCE: AJINKYA RAHANE INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.