Ajinkya Rahane Named Boost's New Brand Ambassador, Fans Miss Sachin Tendulkar All The More

On May 7, the India squad for WTC final was announced by the BCCI. However, Ajinkya Rahane tweeted about his new ad for Boost instead of that news. While some cricket fans debated over the playing XI for the championship, others tweeted about Rahane's ad. Fans seemed to tweet about a WTC century, while reminiscing the old days when Sachin Tendulkar used to greet them with "Boost is a secret of my energy" on TV. Here is more on the Rahane Boost ad -

Fans react with memes and more to the Ajinkya Rahane Boost ad

Thrilled to be part of @Boost_Energy, a brand that I have grown up with. Every kid needs a little push to deal with challenges, I am honored to play that role. I truly resonate with the brand’s value & I hope to motivate kids further with my journey.

#secretofmyenergy pic.twitter.com/vXHyDOn8FY — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 7, 2021

"Thrilled to be part of @Boost_Energy, a brand that I have grown up with," Rahane wrote. He spoke about kids needing a push to deal with challenges, something he is honoured to do. "I truly resonate with the brand’s value & I hope to motivate kids further with my journey".

While Rahane made the announcement, fans camped under the tweet expecting a century with the new endorsement. Many seem convinced that by endorsing a brand Tendulkar once promoted, Rahane is set to make a century during the WTC Final against New Zealand. "All the best machaa. Wtc final lo century loading..... Congratulations in advance," wrote one fan.

Now Boost is secret of ajinkya rahane's energy... no more kohli.✌️ https://t.co/xXyXrBMeV8 — PUTIN (@rus_vala) May 8, 2021

Boost. From Sachin to MSD to Virat and to now Rahane. — Akshat Abhishek (@akshatabhishek0) May 1, 2021

Growing up watching Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) as a brand ambassador & now you. You have a long way to go! Boost is the secret of your energy. — Mayur Agrawal (@imetal_baba) May 8, 2021

Itihaas Gawah hai jisne bhi boost ka add Kia usne Daba ke runs banaye us duration me...

Hope history will repeat itself and it will Start from WTC Final..

All the Best Jinx 👍

Jai Hind — The Libral Hunter (@Libral_Hunterr) May 7, 2021

Stop this bullshit please. — Alwin Prajwal V (@PrajwalAlwin) May 7, 2021

All the best machaa. Wtc final lo century loading..... Congratulations in advance — yuvaah. (@kohliiesque) May 7, 2021

What is the India squad for WTC final?

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal

Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain)

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper)

R. Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Ishant Sharma

Mohd. Shami

Md. Siraj

Shardul Thakur

Umesh Yadav

KL Rahul (fitness clearance)

Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper; fitness clearance).

