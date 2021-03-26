Ajinkya Rahane New Look: Delhi Capitals Ask Fans To Rate Batsman's New Looks

Quick links:
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is currently out of the reckoning from India's limited-overs squads. However, the Mumbai-based cricketer remains one of India's most important members of the Test side. Rahane is now set to feature in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League where he will represent the Delhi Capitals.
Ahead of IPL 2021, the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Capitals took to the micro-blogging site and revealed Ajinkya Rahane new look for the cricketing extravaganza. The franchise also asked their fans to rate the Ajinkya Rahane new look. Here's a look at the post.
New season ðŸ‘‰ðŸ½ New look ðŸ˜ŽMarch 26, 2021
Rate @ajinkyarahane88's new look on a scale of 1ï¸âƒ£ to ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/1mWdCvdgOz
Twitter was abuzz after Delhi Capitals unveiled Rahane's new look for IPL 2021. Several reactions poured in as fans came up with creative and hysterical responses. There was also a certain section of fans who urged the franchise to make Rahane the DC captain. Here's a look at a few reactions.
ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/UK5OLmile1— #Make_Pant_Delhi_Captain ðŸ’™ (@RP17_4EVER) March 26, 2021
Captaincy?! pic.twitter.com/oYU3g7oNEU— Steve Rogers (@Tarak1805) March 26, 2021
Make Rahane captain#Make_Rahane_Captain pic.twitter.com/hwBy247GKO— Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) March 26, 2021
All the IPL fans rn pic.twitter.com/ihN870LRwR— C S (@tea_lover_4ver) March 26, 2021
Looks like him pic.twitter.com/F99UAl6CyS— SANDEEP SENGER (@sandybond001) March 26, 2021
Are Bhau ðŸ”¥ ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/CUXoGO2smG— Ankit Dwivedi (@iamankitdwivedi) March 26, 2021
New look -> New Season -> New Captain ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜Ž— Srivatsa Rao (@srivatsachamp) March 26, 2021
Meanwhile, according to the latest DC team news IPL 2021, the franchise is currently in a spot of bother after their skipper Shreyas Iyer injured himself during the first ODI vs England. If reports are to be believed, the DC captain will at least miss the first half of the IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer's injury means DC will have to look for a new captain.
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who has been in scintillating form in recent times is certainly one of the front-runners for the captain's role. Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith who was bought by Delhi at the IPL 2021 auction could also be a potential replacement for Iyer. It will be interesting to see who the franchise appoints as the new DC captain.
According to DC schedule IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2021 campaign against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings on April 10. Delhi are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them in Kolkata respectively.
DC players retained
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes.
DC players purchased at IPL 2021 auction
Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.
