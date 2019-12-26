Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up About World Cup 2019 Snub; Says He Still Doesn't Know Why

Ajinkya Rahane has long staked his claim to being one of the most reliable batsmen for Team India in Test cricket and is also now the vice-captain in the red-ball team. However, there was a time when he was also regarded highly in the limited overs format and looked all set to establish himself as a number four batsman for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, he missed out on consolidating his place in the World Cup squad earlier this year. Meanwhile, even Rahane has come forward and admitted that he was gutted after missing out on a place in what would have been his second World Cup.

Ajinkya Rahane on missing out on the World Cup squad

While speaking to a daily, Ajinkya Rahane said that the commitment was always there from his end and he never wanted to bat at any particular position. At the same time, he also admitted that he was gutted at not being selected for the World Cup as it is everyone's dream and they work hard fo it is a big moment as a player. He also said he had absolutely no clue about why he was not selected in the World Cup squad. The 32-year-old then said that the team management might have decided that a particular combination is the best and he respected their decision.

Rahane on his One Day form

Ajinkya Rahane has also gone on to say that his position in the 50-overs format has always been up and down and sometimes, he has opened the innings while sometimes, he has batted at number four. He has also made a huge statement that he does not look at his stats that much. However, Rahane said that when he had gone through his stats recently, he realized he had actually done well in the previous couple of years. The Test vice-captain also talked about getting a chance to open in the West Indies series in 2016-17 in the absence of Rohit Sharma where he was adjudged Man of the Series but when they returned to India, both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were available and he had to sit out. The Mumbai batsman also added that he had performed extremely well in the bilateral series against Australia in 2017 in Dhawan's unavailability where he scored four straight half-centuries. and whenever he got a chance to bat at number four, he has always made it matter.

Rahane had last played an ODI match in the historic away series against South Africa in early 2018 where the Virat Kohli-led Indian side beat the Proteas 5-1 to register their maiden ODI series win in the Rainbow Nation.

