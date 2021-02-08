Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up On Penchant And Method For Investing More In Indian Startups

The startup ecosystem in India has flourished immensely in the past few years. A startup is a tough cookie to bite in, however, it is also perceived as another opportunity for investors to show the talent they possess. With the startup culture developing rapidly in the country, several cricketers and actors have turned towards investing in new ventures. These stars are not only investing money but also their time into these enterprises which they think are promising and lucrative.

Ajinkya Rahane opens up on investments in Indian startups, reveals future plans

India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane had invested in two startups last year which include the Mahindra-backed MeraKisan, an agri-tech startup, and Hudle, a digital platform for sports enthusiasts. MeraKisan supplies produce from farmers to consumers through retail stores as well as e-commerce platforms. On the other hand, Hudle helps sports enthusiasts find and book sporting events and venues.

Recently, Rahane opened up on his liking to and method for investing in more Indian startups. According to moneycontrol.com, on being asked about his decision to become an investor, Rahane said that as cricketers, they get into a focused lifestyle at a very young age and most of their efforts are about consistently playing cricket whenever possible. He added that as he played more cricket, he also got a chance to travel, meet new people, and hear about interesting businesses that people have developed.

He added that's when he had a chat with his business partner Akhil Ranade and decided that both of them should start exploring interesting opportunities where he can partner in certain interesting ventures. Speaking about his ideology before investing in any startup, Rahane reckoned that his first lookout before investing in any venture is if he relates to the core business of the company and how he can contribute to the business. The cricketer reckoned that it is crucial for him to meet the founders and know their vision for the company and how they plan to make use of him as a brand ambassador.

Rahane further opened up on his decision to invest in MeraKisan. The right-hander stated that he decided to invest in the startup was because of his long-term inclination towards the agricultural sector. Rahane opined that he wanted to be involved with a company that has the potential to be a sustainable, long-term player in the sector.

Speaking about his association with Hudle, Rahane said that whenever possible he tries to play sports like badminton, table tennis and football with his friends and he feels everyone should pursue some sport. Rahane added what Hudle does is it makes it easier for non-professional amateur athletes and sports enthusiasts to find and book spaces to play sports.

Rahane also revealed about his ambition to invest in different sectors. The cricketer said that gaming, education, health tech, kids’ nutrition and e-sports are some sectors where he has had some discussions. He added that he is also interested to look at more opportunities in the agricultural space. Rahane wants to invest in several sectors, however, sports is one field that has a special place in his heart.

Rahane stated that developing a top-class cricket setup where he can contribute to the growth of young cricketers is something that he is very much interested in. He further said that wearable technology in sports is another sector they are exploring. However, he reckoned that his focus is totally on the game at the moment and added that Akhil is the one who works closely with him and manages his businesses.

Ajinkya Rahane net worth

According to powersportz.com, Ajinkya Rahane's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million as of February 2020. Some of Ajinkya Rahane's net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Ajinkya Rahane net worth also includes his salary from several Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. Rahane's salary at present is ₹5 crores per year courtesy a Grade A BCCI contract.

Ajinkya Rahane IPL salary

Rahane was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 transfer window. Rahane's IPL salary is ₹5.25 crores.

