Ajinkya Rahane Recalls His Gritty Knock Against SA At The Wankhede Stadium In 2015

Ajinkya Rahane recalled his gritty knock of 87 against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in his hometown Mumbai. It was a knock that Rahane had played when the Indian run chase had already lost steam during the series-deciding fifth and final ODI against the Proteas. Even though the Test vice-captain delayed the inevitable, the Men In Blue went on to lose the contest by a mammoth 214 runs.

'No better feeling': Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to Instagram, 'Jinx' had posted a still of his 87-run knock at the Wankhede Stadium in October 2015. He then wrote that there is no better feeling than being at home, and that holds true for him when he plays at the Wankhede Stadium. The middle-order batsman then added the sense of belongingness and the vibes that he gets there are incredible and the Wankhede is his favorite ground to play cricket.

The Proteas have the last laugh

The five-match ODI series was tied at 2-2 coming into that contest. South African skipper AB de Villiers won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. It was a run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium as centuries from wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, captain de Villiers himself and Faf du Plessis helped SA post a mammoth total of 438/4 in their 50 overs as India needed a miracle to pull off the highest run chase in the history of ODI cricket. However, that was not to be as the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and despite gritty half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rahane, the Men In Blue were bundled out for 224 in 36 overs.

Rahane was roped in by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 after he was released by the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals during the IPL Auctions 2020 last December. In international cricket, he is India's Test specialist and has not featured in limited-overs cricket after the ODI series against South Africa in February 2020.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar So Lethal That He Threatened To 'kill' Me In 2005 Test: Liam Plunkett