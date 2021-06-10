Ajinkya Rahane Recalls Idol Rahul Dravid's Words Of Motivation When He Was A Beginner

Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has recalled his idol as well as one of the batting greats of world cricket, Rahul Dravid's valuable piece of advice and at the same time, also explained how it helped him excel in his cricketing career.

It dates back to the 2008/09 season when Ajinkya Rahane was making his mark in domestic cricket and was awaiting a call-up to the Indian team.

Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Rahul Dravid inspired him

While speaking to former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Ajinkya Rahane recalled his domestic cricket days and said that while his team was playing against South Zone in 2008-09 Duleep Trophy final and after he had scored big in that game where he had amassed 263 runs (165 & 98), Rahul Dravid who was also participating in the final that was contested in Chennai called him up and said that he had read a lot about the then-budding Mumbai cricketer that he has been scoring plenty of runs.

Furthermore, the former Indian skipper told 'Jinx' that as a player, it is very natural that one will start expecting an India call-up. Ajinkya Rahane then added that Rahul Dravid had urged him to keep on doing what he has been doing till that point in time.

"You keep focussing on that and India call-up will come automatically. Don’t run after it, it will follow you. Getting that advice from someone like Rahul Bhai really motivated me a lot. That inspired me a lot. He has seen a lot of ups and downs. I got another thousand runs next seasons and two years after that, I was selected", said Ajinkya Rahane.

Coming back to the on-field action, Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming one-off Test match for the ICC WTC final and for the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. He will be the vice-captain of the current top-ranked side in the game's longest format.

Team India are currently in England for a gruelling three-and-a-half month-long tour where they will be featuring in six Test matches.

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.