Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Smart Way Of Learning To Improve His Sense Of Humour In Bio-bubble

The Delhi Capitals team 2021 had a good start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 so far. After defeating the Mumbai Indians in Match 13 on Tuesday, April 20, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 have secured the 3rd spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian Test team was seen having a cheerful time with his daughter.

Ajinkya Rahane daughter duo have a laugh while eating

Ajinkya Rahane posted a video on Instagram with his daughter Aarya and we can see them having a good time while eating. The video consists of a series of photos where Ajinkya Rahane is trying to feed his daughter by making her laugh and smile. His caption conveys the message that he needs to be more humorous to convince his daughter to eat.

Ajinkya Rahane had married his childhood sweetheart in the year 2014 after which the Ajinkya Rahane daughter was born on October 9, 2019. He shared a picture of his newborn daughter on Instagram, revealing her name to be Aarya. Ajinkya Rahane has travelled with his daughter throughout the tournament and the father-daughter duo keep having adorable moments.

Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2021 season unable to take off

In IPL 2021, Rahane got a single chance against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 15. Ajinkya Rahane scored 8 runs in the match with a strike rate of 100 and he failed to make a mark on the game. The Rajasthan Royals beat the Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets and this is the only match that the DC have lost in the league

So far, Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t found a regular spot in the Delhi Capitals team 2021. He was traded from Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals in the year 2020 and was retained for the year 2021. In the 2020 IPL season, Rahane played a total of 9 matches, scoring 113 runs with an average of 14.2. The Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2021 season so far isn’t anything remarkable with the batsmen scoring 8 runs from 2 matches with a strike rate of 100.

Playing their 4th match against the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals won the match by 6 wickets. This is the second consecutive match that the Delhi Capitals have won. The DC IPL 2021 schedule has them go against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 25. With both teams winning their last matches, it would be interesting to see as to which team would continue their winning streak in the league.

