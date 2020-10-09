Ajinkya Rahane Set To Replace Out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan For Rajasthan Game On Friday?

Delhi have made a bright start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they have won four out of the five games they have played. Shreyas Iyer's young side is sitting at the second spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. The Delhi outfit has played some great cricket till now, having performed in all three departments of the game. However, if there's one area of concern for them, it is Shikhar Dhawan's inability to score quick runs in the powerplay.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ajinkya Dhawan could replace an out of form Shikhar Dhawan against Rajasthan

Shikhar Dhawan, who is renowned for his attacking strokeplay. hasn't really been his old self. The southpaw has scored 127 runs in the tournament so far at a modest strike-rate of 122.12 and a mediocre average of 27.02. These Shikhar Dhawan stats are not up to his usual standards, which is why he can be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in Delhi's playing XI for the game against Rajasthan.

Delhi are set to take on Rajasthan in Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live-action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). Ajinkya Rahane, who is yet to feature in the Dream11 IPL 2020, could very well be drafted into the Delhi team for the game against his former team, Rajasthan due to Shikhar Dhawan's consistent failures at the top.

Also, the fact Delhi is locking horns with Ajinkya Rahane's former side could very well work in the batsman's favour. Ajinkya Rahane knows Rajasthan's bowling attack pretty well as he has played for seven years with the franchise which is why Shreyas Iyer might be tempted to replace Shikhar Dhawan with the Mumbai lad.

Ajinkya Rahane is a Dream11 IPL veteran as he has featured in 140 games in the league, having scored 3280 runs at a decent average of 32.93. Ajinkya Rahane also has 27 fifties and two centuries to his name. Ajinkya Rahane is also eligible for the Dream11 IPL midseason transfers as he has not featured in a single game in the tournament so far.

According to the laws, any player who has played less than two matches for their side at the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be eligible for a transfer. The IPL midseason transfers window will open once each team has played at least seven games.

It would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane is able to make a cut to the side for the Rajasthan vs Delhi live match on Friday. The Rajasthan vs Delhi match will be crucial for both sides. Rajasthan are coming on the back of three successive defeats, which is why a win in this match will help them get back to winning ways. On the other hand, Delhi will go to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table if they manage to beat Rajasthan.

