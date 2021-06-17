Ajinkya Rahane Speaks On Importance Of Criticism, Preparation For WTC Final Against NZ

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, after receiving flak for a poor run of scores, team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that he has no problem with criticisms as it the reason why he is where he is today and is always ready to give his best in all his performances on the field. With 1095 runs in 17 games, Rahane is the team’s top scorer in the two-year World Test Championship cycle leading to the final against New Zealand.

'I am happy to take critisism': Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was quoted by PTI saying, “I don’t really think about criticism. If people criticize me, that’s their thing, and that’s their job. I cannot control all these things. For me, I always focus on controllable, putting my best foot forward, working hard, and following my process and the result follows.” “I’m happy to take criticism. I feel it’s because of the criticism I’m here. I always want to give my best whether people criticize me or not. For me, it’s important to give my best for my country and contribute each and every time be it as a batsman or a fielder,” he added.

When asked about him having three hundreds and six fifties in this inaugural cycle of WTC, Rahane stated, “I like to be in the present. I know the conditions. It’s about being in the moment, adjusting to the conditions. Also, me being the highest scorer doesn’t matter now. It’s past. I just don’t want to put extra pressure and would want to play freely."

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming one-off Test match for the ICC WTC final and for the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. He will be the vice-captain of the current top-ranked side in the game's longest format.

Team India is are currently in England for a three-and-a-half month-long tour where they will be featuring in six Test matches. Virat Kohli and his team will be having an intense match with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the five-match Test series against Joe Root and his team.

(With PTI Inputs)