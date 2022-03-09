Ajinkya Rahane Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane, Visits Childhood School In Mumbai; Watch

Former Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took a nostalgic look back at memory lane when he visited his alma mater SV Joshi High School in Dombivli, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, along with his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya.

The 33-year old batter could be seen reminiscing his memories spent at the school as he shared the location where he played his cricket in childhood.

Ajinkya Rahane takes nostalgic walk down memory lane

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, Ajinka Rahane shared a video where he visited his alma mater SV Joshi High School along with his family. The 33-year old wrote in his social media post that visiting his roots helped him stay grounded and that no matter how old the place got, it always would have a special place in his heart.

Rahane described the place where he paled his childhood cricket in school as he said in Marathi, "I wanted to come here for many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me. There are several changes now to the school but coming here felt special." The 33-year old added that he always dreamed of playing the sport at the highest level by representing his country.

While Rahane was dropped from the Test side due to poor performances, he has been an incredible asset to the Indian side, having led the team to a historic Test series win in Australia last year. After being dropped from the Test team, the 33-year old scored a century in a 2021-22 Ranji Trophy game.

Ajinkya Rahane is preparing to play in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane is now preparing to play in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 1 crore. The 15th edition of the IPL takes place from March 25 to May 29, with KKR taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game. It remains to be seen how Rahane would perform for his new franchise, which reached the finals of the last season, only to lose to CSK.