Ajinkya Rahane Takes Up Championing The Cause Of Small Businesses' Struggles In India

After his strong leadership helped India to a historic series win in Australia earlier this year, India's new cricketing love Ajinkya Rahane has bagged a lucrative endorsement deal with NeoGrowth Credit, a small business loan company. This deal is an indication of brands' growing preference to use sportspersons as their ambassadors in lieu of other celebrities. With the IPL 2021 approaching, and going by Rahane's impression as the 'large-hearted captain', this deal seems to be a perfect fit.

NeoGrowth Credit signs Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador

Talking about the deal, Arun Nayyar, chief executive, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd also commented on the brand's similarity with Rahane's persona, saying: “Ajinkya’s personality and journey resonate with millions of small businesses which are our target consumer base. He has overcome many challenges in his career through hard work and simplicity which will connect with our TG (target group) and help us connect deeply with them. Through this campaign, we wish to convey to small business owners that obtaining and repaying loans is not a tough task".

As per reports, the deal between Rahane and NeoGrowth is a year-long deal. The campaign featuring Rahane — called the "Keeping it simple" campaign — will run from April 2021 onwards and will aim to educate potential users about how simple it is to receive and repay loans through the company. The target audience for this campaign is believed to be small business owners and MSMEs.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Sam Billings, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran

Ajinkya Rahane net worth

According to caknowledge, Ajinkya Rahane's net worth stands at a whopping â‚¹65 crore. Of this, the biggest chunk of Rahane's earnings comes from cricket. As the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad, Rahane was, until 2020, placed in the Grade A of the BCCI's central contracts, fetching him a massive â‚¹5 crore alone. Besides this, Rahane has made the cut for the Delhi Capitals team 2021 — an association that earns him â‚¹5.25 crore in just a couple of months.

Overall, as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals and through his time in the tournament, Ajinkya Rahane has earned an impressive â‚¹51.84 crore from the IPL. Besides this, he also earns a good chunk of money from brand endorsements such as the one with NeoGrowth. Netting anywhere between â‚¹40-50 lakhs from a single endorsement, Rahane has been the face of brands like Nike, CEAT and the Anukampa Group among others.

Disclaimer: The above Ajinkya Rahane net worth figure and Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2021 salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Ajinkya Rahane Twitter