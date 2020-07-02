Ajinkya Rahane Thanks Maharashtra Government For Supporting Farmers During COVID-19

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently took to Twitter to thank the Maharashtra Government. Ajinkya Rahane released a video where he is crediting the Maharashtra government for their farmer initiatives that have supported them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ajinkya Rahane also tagged Dadaji Bhuse, who is a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

During this #कृषीसंजीवनीसप्ताह, I thank the Maharashtra Government for taking some important steps to help our farmers and ensure their well-being. @dadajibhuse pic.twitter.com/47p6cPAsDY — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 2, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane lends support to Krishi Sanjeevani Saptah

In the video shared by Ajinkya Rahane, the cricketer shared that he is from a family of farmers himself and has huge respect for the country’s farmers. He paid a tribute them by saying that despite the pandemic, they have been working day and night. Ajinkya Rahane also appreciated the Krisi Sanjeevani Saptah scheme launched by the Maharashtra government which began from July 1. Ajinkya Rahane also revealed a few details of the scheme. In conclusion, Ajinkya Rahane lauded the scheme and the post was liked by Aaditya Thackeray, the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment of Maharashtra and the son of Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Several initiatives by Maharashtra government have aimed at helping farmers

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Maharashtra government has been working actively to provide respite to farmers. The Agriculture Minister in the Maharashtra government, Dadaji Bhuse recently announced the launch of Krishi Sanjeevani Saptah. The week-long program will aim at updating and educating farmers about the latest technology and innovations in the agricultural sector. The Maharashtra government has done it with the objective of increasing food production.

Another way the Maharashtra government has helped the farmers is by releasing Rs 1,050 crore for the farmer’s loan waiver scheme. The sum has come from the budget of the current year, with the decision of the Maharashtra government expected to help more than 1.34 lakh farmers. Apart from Maharashtra government Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with son Aditya Thackeray were recently seen performing the 'mahapooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. Aaditya Thackeray took part in the convention that is performed to grant peace and prosperity to farmers in the state.

Several cricketers have talked about the importance of farmers to our country ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India. During an Instagram live session. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed how he plans to return to Punjab and become a farmer after the pandemic is over. Harbhajan Singh said that he plans to buy land to grow vegetables and wheat. Harbhajan Singh also said that he will then distribute the food to the needy people.

Similarly, former Indian captain MS Dhoni had also shared a video recently of him doing organic farming in his farmhouse. MS Dhoni recently was seen farming for watermelon and papaya in his hometown of Ranchi, buying a Mahindra tractor for the same.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ajinkyarahane