Ajinkya Rahane To Endorse Indian YouTube Animation Series Named 'CricketPang'

The vice-captain of the Indian Test team Ajinkya Rahane will soon be seen promoting an animated series after recently signing with a global animation production company. Rahane recently featured in India vs England Test series, which the host won quite comfortably by a 3-1 margin and also qualified for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship.

Ajinkya Rahane to become part of CricketPang

As per the reports, YouNeedCharacter Co Ltd has signed Ajinkya Rahane as its brand ambassador for soon to be launched Indian YouTube animation series CricketPang for which the cricketer will be doing promotion, marketing, and branding. The report also states that CricketPang has signed with OTT platforms in India and is in talks with local companies to start its services in March 2021.

Speaking about the initiative Rahane said that an animation series on Cricket will be very interesting for children, especially when the narrative is interesting and the characters are cute. He further said that an animated series like this will appeal to kids and it is a great way of promoting the sport. The middle-order batsman said that he hopes to have a long-standing association with the brand.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Ajinkya Rahane's next assignment will be IPL 2021, where he will be playing for Delhi Capitals. The last year's runner up has retained most of its players and also signed a couple of players in IPL 2021 auction. Delhi Capitals team 2021 retained services of Captain Shreyas Iyer, senior Indian players Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were among the 19 retained stars alongside overseas players Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and others.

During the auction, the Delhi Capitals signed Australian batsman Steve Smith, Indian and England speedsters Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran respectively. Moreover, the franchise also purchased several uncapped Indians in the form of Manimaran Siddharth, Lukman Meriwala and Vishnu Vinod.

Ajinkya Rahane net worth

According to powersportz.com, Ajinkya Rahane's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million as of February 2020. Some of Ajinkya Rahane's net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Ajinkya Rahane net worth also includes his salary from several Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. Rahane's salary at present is â‚¹5 crores per year courtesy of a Grade A BCCI contract.

Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2021 salary

Rahane was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 transfer window and was retained for this year's edition. Currently, Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹5.25 crores.

The above Ajinkya Rahane net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Ajinkya Rahane net worth.

Image: Ajinkya Rahane / Twitter