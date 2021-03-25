Ajinkya Rahane To Have One Major Source Of Income Same As Sourav Ganguly; Here Is How

Endorsements continue to pour in for Ajinkya Rahane as the dates for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) draws closer. The Team India Test vice-captain was recently signed as brand ambassador for the Indian YouTube animation series CricketPang and recently, he was roped in by Games24x7 as a brand ambassador for My11Circle, its popular fantasy sports platform.

Ajinkya Rahane to endorse My11Circle

Rahane will join former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan to engage and entertain more fantasy sports enthusiasts across the country through the brand. Speaking about the partnership, the 32-year-old said that he was really excited to partner with My11Circle. He said that fantasy cricket has gained immense popularity amongst cricket fans, especially those who have a deep understanding of the game.

Speaking about the delight over the collaboration, Rahane said that the passion and love of cricket fans for the sport is the biggest strength of the game and he is delighted with the brand, on being committed to making cricket fans feel special. Games24x7 is India’s most diverse online gaming company, with a portfolio that spans skill games and casual games. The company has also ventured into the $70 billion global gaming market with a specific focus on the United States and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games.

Delhi Capitals team 2021 team

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the 19 cricketers to be retained in the Delhi Capitals team 2021 alongside the likes of captain Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others. The squad was further strengthened by the franchise by signing Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the auction. Moreover, the franchise also purchased several uncapped Indians in the form of Manimaran Siddharth, Lukman Meriwala and Vishnu Vinod. Going by the recently announced IPL 2021 schedule the DC team are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

Ajinkya Rahane net worth

According to powersportz.com, Ajinkya Rahane's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million as of February 2020. Some of Ajinkya Rahane's net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Ajinkya Rahane net worth also includes his salary from several Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. Rahane's salary at present is â‚¹5 crore per year courtesy of a Grade A BCCI contract.

