Last Updated:

Ajinkya Rahane Wastes DRS Review After Another Failure; Netizens Say 'Happy Retirement'

IND vs SA Underfire Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane once again was unable to produce as he departed having scored just one run in nine balls to Kagiso Rabada.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Ajinkya Rahane

Image: AP


In Team India's second innings of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, underfire Ajinkya Rahane once again was unable to produce as he departed having scored just one run in nine balls. He came up against an in-form Kagiso Rabada and the ball nicked Rahane's gloves as they travelled to the keeper and they hit the keeper's gloves also but Dean Elgar was there to wonderfully grab a hold of the ball. Rahane decided to take a review of his wicket but the review also showed that the ball hit his gloves and the umpire stuck with his decision. Fans were not pleased with his performance and that he decided to take up India's last review.

 

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Recap

In the 3rd Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first. Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. The came two underfire batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

READ | Harsha Bhogle shuts troll who asked him to use 'Purane' for Pujara and Rahane; See post

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. However, Kohli played a gritty inning and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls. India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers. After being in a strong position courtesy of Keegan Petersen's half-century and small stands with Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas got bowled out for 210 with Petersen scoring the highest 72 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers finishing with the figures of 5/42. 

READ | 'We've seen Rahane's performances': Gambhir wants fair treatment for ignored Test batter

India came into the second innings with a lead of 13 runs but once again they lost their openers early on as KL Rahul departed for 10 runs in 22 balls and Mayank Agarwal departed for seven in 15 runs. Struggling Pujara and Rahane both departed without scoring many runs on the board. Pujara scored nine in 33 balls and Rahane scored just one run in nine balls as he continued to disappoint. However, skipper Kohli and Rishabh Pant have stabilised India's innings. Kohli has scored 28 runs in 127 balls and Pant has gotten his half-century as he bats on 51 for 60 at lunch break. India lead by 143 runs.

READ | Will Iyer and Vihari replace Rahane and Pujara in 3rd Test? Rahul Dravid gives update

Image: AP

READ | After another failure in South Africa, Indian fans ask 'How many more chances for Rahane?'
READ | 'He is trying his best': India batting coach explains why Rahane gets constant support
Tags: Ajinkya Rahane, India vs South Africa, IND vs SA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com