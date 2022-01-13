Ajinkya Rahane Wastes DRS Review After Another Failure; Netizens Say 'Happy Retirement'

In Team India's second innings of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match, underfire Ajinkya Rahane once again was unable to produce as he departed having scored just one run in nine balls. He came up against an in-form Kagiso Rabada and the ball nicked Rahane's gloves as they travelled to the keeper and they hit the keeper's gloves also but Dean Elgar was there to wonderfully grab a hold of the ball. Rahane decided to take a review of his wicket but the review also showed that the ball hit his gloves and the umpire stuck with his decision. Fans were not pleased with his performance and that he decided to take up India's last review.

In loving memory of Ajinkya Rahane pic.twitter.com/VEmiaIEOHy — maelstrom (@originalmiks) January 13, 2022

Divided by:

Bring Vihari in.

Bring Iyer in.

Bring Gill in.



United by:

Throw Rahane out. — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 11, 2022

Surely it’s time for Shreyas Iyer in place of Rahane in the XI from the next Test series. #SAvInd — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) January 13, 2022

It will be harsh on Shreyas and Gill if India continue to keep their faith in Pujara and Rahane for the Sri Lanka series. If the rope is still long, time to take a knife and cut it. Time to rebuild. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) January 13, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane Test career in numbers.



First 29 Tests

Runs: 2209 | Avg: 51.37



Next 53 Tests

Runs: 2722 | Avg: 32.02 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 13, 2022

So that was just Rahane hoping to have just a minute or two extra in the middle I guess. pic.twitter.com/nNHrzzstgh — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 13, 2022

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Recap

In the 3rd Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first. Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. The came two underfire batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. However, Kohli played a gritty inning and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls. India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers. After being in a strong position courtesy of Keegan Petersen's half-century and small stands with Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas got bowled out for 210 with Petersen scoring the highest 72 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers finishing with the figures of 5/42.

India came into the second innings with a lead of 13 runs but once again they lost their openers early on as KL Rahul departed for 10 runs in 22 balls and Mayank Agarwal departed for seven in 15 runs. Struggling Pujara and Rahane both departed without scoring many runs on the board. Pujara scored nine in 33 balls and Rahane scored just one run in nine balls as he continued to disappoint. However, skipper Kohli and Rishabh Pant have stabilised India's innings. Kohli has scored 28 runs in 127 balls and Pant has gotten his half-century as he bats on 51 for 60 at lunch break. India lead by 143 runs.

