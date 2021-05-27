Ajinkya Rahane's Latest 'classic, Not Colourless' Picture Sets Social Media On Fire

It seems that Ajinkya Rahane might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand where both the top-ranked Test sides will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket between June 18-22 at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Lately, Rahane has come forward and posted a unique image on social media and has added a 'Classic' touch to it.

'Classic, not colourless': Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to Instagram, 'Jinx' shared a black-and-white in which he is looking well-groomed and is also sporting a turtleneck. The photo was captioned as 'Classic, not colourless'.

Even the netizens were really impressed with Ajinkya Rahane's new attire. Here are some of the reactions.

Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming one-off Test match for the ICC WTC final and for the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. He will be the vice-captain of the current top-ranked side in the game's longest format. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to clinch the World Test Championship and also register a famous win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

Team India's hectic schedule in the coming months

The Indian team will be touring England for a long overseas season and will be in the country for three-and-a-half months for playing six Test matches.

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.