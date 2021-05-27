Last Updated:

Ajinkya Rahane's Latest 'classic, Not Colourless' Picture Sets Social Media On Fire

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's 'classic, not colourless' picture has entertained the netizens who praised 'Jinx' for his dashing attire

Written By
Karthik Nair
Ajinkya Rahane, Ajinkya Rahane Instagram

Image: Instagram Ajinkya Rahane


It seems that Ajinkya Rahane might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand where both the top-ranked Test sides will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket between June 18-22 at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Lately, Rahane has come forward and posted a unique image on social media and has added a 'Classic' touch to it.

'Classic, not colourless': Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to Instagram, 'Jinx'  shared a black-and-white in which he is looking well-groomed and is also sporting a  turtleneck. The photo was captioned as 'Classic, not colourless'.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane reveals smart way of learning to improve his sense of humour in bio-bubble

Even the netizens were really impressed with Ajinkya Rahane's new attire. Here are some of the reactions.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane gets 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose with wife Radhika; pens important message

Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming one-off Test match for the ICC WTC final and for the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. He will be the vice-captain of the current top-ranked side in the game's longest format. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to clinch the World Test Championship and also register a famous win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane named Boost's new brand ambassador, fans miss Sachin Tendulkar all the more

Team India's hectic schedule in the coming months

The Indian team will be touring England for a long overseas season and will be in the country for three-and-a-half months for playing six Test matches. 

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively. 

READ | India's Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav get their first COVID-19 vaccine jab ahead of England tour

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND