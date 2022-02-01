Ajit Agarkar Believes Rohit Sharma Will Be More 'laidback' Skipper Than Virat Kohli

Former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar believes that Rohit Sharma will be a more calm and composed captain than Virat Kohli, but is confident that the hitman is capable of taking up the role. The 34-year old will lead the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series that will commence on February 6. The first ODI will begin live at 1:30 PM IST.

Ajit Agarkar explains how Rohit Sharma will lead as captain

While speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Ajit Agarkar said, "Whatever we have seen of him, he will definitely be slightly laidback than Virat Kohli. But we have seen his leadership qualities, not just in franchise cricket. He has reached a stage of his career where he is extremely experienced, played a lot of matches in international cricket, so he has the experience of that."

However, Agarkar does believe that the hitman will have a different responsibility now as compared to when he stepped in as the stand-in captain. "Generally, there is a feel for the game required for a captain, it seems he has that. The responsibility will be different now because when you are a stand-in captain, you are there for a series or few matches but here you have to prepare a team for the next World Cup - whether it is T20 or 50-over," added the 44-year old.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

The responsibility on Rohit will be huge as the Men in Blue have not won an ICC trophy for more than eight years. The next major challenge on the road ahead for India is the T20 World Cup later this year and the ODI World Cup in 2023. While Agarkar is confident of the 34-year old's captaincy, he hopes that Rohit can have fewer injuries in future, a crucial strength that made former skippers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni extremely successful.

"I believe his [Rohit's] biggest challenge will be to remain fit. We have seen of late that he has got a few injuries. The captains who were there before him - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni - their strength was that both were extremely fit and they missed matches very few times in their careers. So that will be a challenge because when you play all the games, it will be easier for you to build the team. You will be able to see closely how each player reacts in a given situation. So that will be the key for him because he has the leadership qualities and we have seen that as well," added the former Indian cricketer.