Ajit Agarkar Birthday: Pace Veteran Gets Birthday Wishes From Ex-cricketers And Fans

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar represented his country between the years 1998 and 2007. In between, he struck a Test century, won India a Test match in Australia, and lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

The seasoned bowling all-rounder turned 43 on Friday, December 4. To commemorate the 43rd Agarkar birthday occasion, several of his ex-teammates, rivals along with a legion of fans took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes. Here is a look at some of the birthday wishes the newly-turned 43-year-old has been receiving from his well-wishers.

BCCI celebrates Ajit Agarkar birthday

349 international wickets 👍

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

Fastest Indian (Men's) to 50 ODI wickets 👌

Fastest Indian (Men's) to score an ODI fifty 💪



Here's wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FODno9Zs9P — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Glares At Moises Henriques Angrily After Dismissal In 3rd ODI; Watch Video

Birthday wishes galore for Ajit Agarkar on Twitter

Ajit Agarkar is currently on commentating duties in Australia for ongoing India vs Australia limited-overs series. While he remained busy inside the commentary box, he was graced with wishes from several of his ex-teammates and rivals like Aakash Chopra and David Hussey among others. Even fans of the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the Ajit Agarkar birthday occasion.

To the man who looks more like yet a 23year old than a 43year old. Happy Birthday @imAagarkar, I hope you have a great day. #justtwo — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) December 4, 2020

Scoring your only Test century at Lord's 💯⁣⁣

⁣⁣

🎂 Happy Birthday to @imAagarkar.

⁣⁣#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 4, 2020

Happy Birthday An Indian Former Cricketer Ajit Agarkar 🎂🎂🎁🎉🎉🎉🎁🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/zBlpqy34LV — #TeamPCFollowers- Official (@TeamPCFollowers) December 3, 2020

Happy Birthday to Ajit Agarkar, the all-rounder fast bowler of the Indian cricket team. may god bless you long life and keep you healthy always be happy .🙏🙏. @imAagarkar @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/i2lgIFvken — Kanwarpal Burj (@KanwarpalBurj20) December 4, 2020

Also Read | Steve Smith Credits Pacers From Both Teams For Making The New-ball Do The Talking

A look into Ajit Agarkar career: Ajit Agarkar records in international cricket

Ajit Agarkar played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is over the course of his nine-year journey with Indian cricket. One of the more prominent Ajit Agarkar records includes him scoring fastest-ever half-century for any Indian batsmen in ODI cricket. He achieved the same against Zimbabwe in 2000 when he reached his 50th runoff just his 21st delivery.

Ajit Agarkar wickets stats in international cricket

Ajit Agarkar wickets column in international cricket comprises of 349 wickets across the three formats of the game. He picked 58 of those in Test matches and the remaining 291 in limited-overs. His best bowling performance in Tests came against Australia back in 2003 at Adelaide, where he claimed figures of 6-41.

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar Wife Fatima Ghadially Champion Sports Education Cause With New Business Venture

Ajit Agarkar career’s best bowling performance in Test matches, watch video

Ajit Agarkar batting stats in international cricket

Ajit Agarkar batting stats in international cricket proves that he was a handy all-rounder for the Indian side. He has a Test century to his name when he scored 109* against England at Lord’s in 2002. Overall, he has aggregated 1,855 runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Also Read | BCCI Wishes Ajit Agarkar On 2007 T20 World Cup Alumnus' 43rd Birthday

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.