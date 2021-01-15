Ajit Agarkar Criticizes India Picking Washington Sundar Over Kuldeep Yadav At The Gabba

With India's tour of Australia being marred with injuries, the visitors stepped onto the field for the final battle at Gabba on Friday morning certainly without their best playing XI. With Jasprit Bumrah being the latest to join Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the list of injured players, the Indian pace battery fielded included three players who have made their debut in the ongoing tour. Similarly, the spin department has also been deprived of experience as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja sustained injuries at the SCG.

Consequently, it was expected that the team management would rope in Kuldeep Yadav as a replacement for Ashwin, however, Ajinkya Rahane seemed to have other plans. The stand-in skipper opted for Washington Sundar, handing the Tamil Nadu-lad his Test debut, ahead of relatively more experienced Kuldeep Yadav. The decision has not gone well with former India speedster Ajit Agarkar who believes that picking Sundar ahead of Yadav might trouble the Men in Blue as the match proceeds.

Disappointed by Kuldeep Yadav's snub from the playing XI, former India speedster Ajit Agarkar remarked that the Men in Blue will face problems once the pitch flattens out as the visitor's lack in the spin department.

'One-dimensional attack'

“I think Kuldeep should be very disappointed, and why shouldn’t he? After the last Test of the last series, he was the No. 1 spinner for India. He hasn’t played a Test since I think. If you're going in with five bowlers, which they've obviously looked at the experience and perhaps thought need a cushion. But why not play another spinner? It gives you that balance in the attack. If the pitch flattens out, and there isn’t much for the quicks, then suddenly it becomes a one-dimensional attack,” Agarkar said on the 'Extraaa Innings' show on Sony Sports Network.

Moreover, he compared India's inexperienced with that of the lethal attack owned by the Australian's and said that the visitor's lack a speedster like Mitchell Starc. To back his call for Kuldeep's selection, Agarkar said that the chinaman's variations could be useful for the Men in Blue at Gabba.

"He’s done well earlier in Australia and yes, there is this thing about him that he bowls a little slow but conditions here will afford him that pace naturally. So very surprised that he’s not playing and he must be very disappointed,” the former cricketer added.

Highlighting Jadeja's role in the team, Agarkar pointed out that Kuldeep is India's third spinner and when the all-rounder is out, the chinaman automatically becomes the second choice.

"And then there’s a guy who’s not part of the squad and he comes and plays ahead of you. So I’m not too sure what to think. I mean that guy has got five wickets in Australia. I don’t think it was a good selection," Agarkar concluded. Kuldeep was India's second specialised spinner for the tour of Australia and given that he has a five-wicket-haul in Australia – during the Sydney Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

