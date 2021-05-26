Ajit Agarkar Names Biggest Foodie In The 2000s Indian Team And It Is NOT Virender Sehwag

While fitness plans and diet charts are important aspects of a modern-day cricketer's training routine, the same was not said to be the case if we rewind the clock back by few years. The eating habits of Indian cricket stars are believed to be contrasting when compared to the current crop of players. A number of Indian cricketing stars are said to be fond of trying out different varieties of food. While appearing in a talk show alongside Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar had revealed who was the biggest foodie in the Indian side according to him.

Ajit Agarkar names the biggest foodie in the 2000s Indian team

Indian cricket superstars Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Kaif and Ajit Agarkar had appeared in the third episode of Viu's web talk show Viu Cricket Diaries where they were seen talking about India's momentous 2002 Natwest series final victory against England. Apart from discussing details about the epic thriller, the trio also had spilt the beans on the habits of their teammates.

On being asked about Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar had mentioned that the legendary cricketer was a big-time foodie. While the player has had the opportunity to relish delicious global cuisines during his cricketing days, the Sachin Tendulkar favourite food remains to be 'Vada Pav'. Tendulkar had revealed on Twitter that he likes to have the local Maharashtrian delicacy with red, green and imli chutney. Moreover, he also is said to be fond of Japanese, Malaysian and Thai cuisine. He also is an ardent fan of tea, coffee and wine in beverages.

I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better👍 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020

Interestingly, when Sachin Tendulkar had appeared on Viu's What the Duck show with Virender Sehwag, he had revealed how the Najafgarh-born cricketer was a vegetarian and did not eat chicken as he thought it would make him fat. Tendulkar reveals he had asked his ODI opening partner if he looked fat after eating chicken. It was after that incident that Virender Sehwag started consuming non-vegetarian food.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar's stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

