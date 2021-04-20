Ajit Agarkar Suggests MI To Play With 3 Overseas Players & Include This Player Against DC

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with IPL 2020 finalists Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The Delhi Capitals after playing three matches at the Wankhede have traveled to Chennai to face Rohit Sharma-led side Mumbai Indians. Although Delhi Capitals have been coming with two strong performances, it is the Mumbai Indians who still hold an edge over them. However, India's former spearhead Ajit Agarkar has suggested MI skipper Rohit Sharma follow Virat Kohli's footsteps.

In a pre-match discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Ajit Agarkar suggested that MI should play with three overseas players in the match against DC and said that they should look to include off-spinner Jayant Yadav. "It's not such a bad idea if Mumbai can go with three overseas players. At the moment the fourth player- Marco Jansen is very new to this competition they left him out and played Adam Milne. Although it has been one game and T20 can be hard at times. I don't think it's a bad idea if they go with just three overseas guys and if they have good enough Indian players. Jayant Yadav is someone who can make a difference against Delhi Capitals," said Agarkar.

It is to be noted that RCB skipper Virat Kohli played with only three overseas players instead of four against the Kolkata Kight Riders at the Chepauk. Kohli had dropped all-rounder Dan Christian and included Rajat Patidar in the squad.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

The Rishabh Pant lead team Delhi Capitals have traveled to Chennai after playing their first three games in Mumbai and they will face the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Both teams have won two out of the three games they’ve played so far. With strong competition prevalent on both sides, this clash is going to be an interesting one for sure. In terms of record, Mumbai and Delhi have faced off 28 times. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand, winning 16 of those encounters, with Delhi Capitals winning just 12. In fact, all the four losses have come in the 2020 IPL season - two league stage games, one qualifier, and the other, the IPL final.

(Image Credits: @hardikpandya7/Twitter/PTI)