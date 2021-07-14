Ajit Agarkar Wants Hardik To Start Bowling, Says It Makes Captain’s Job 'easier'

Former Team India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has said that it is important for Hardik Pandya to have a bowl from now on as he will make the captain's job easier. Hardik will next be seen in action in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 18. Agarkar also said that even though the younger Pandya walks into the side as a batsman, the team needs him to bowl as well.

SL vs IND: Ajit Agarkar reveals why Hardik Pandya should bowl in the series

“I hope he (Hardik Pandya) starts bowling. I am not quite sure why he didn’t bowl in the IPL. I think he bowled in the last ODI against England in Pune. So, I hope if there is an injury it must have been sorted. Because I think it was just a niggle that’s why he didn’t bowl. He walks into the side as a batsman but you need Hardik to bowl,” said Ajit Agarkar during a virtual PC for the official broadcasters of the India-Sri Lanka series - Sony India.

“We saw in that series (three-match home ODI series against England earlier this year) how there was pressure on the other five bowlers when he couldn’t bowl. So, if you have a sixth option, at this moment the way the white-ball cricket is, it is hard on bowlers. You need a sixth option as one or two bowlers will have a tough day with five players in the ring. And he (Hardik) is an ideal one. He is a seam-bowling all-rounder. If he can give you those four overs then, at least two or three overs, it takes off huge pressure. And then you can alter your combination. You might play two spinners if Hardik is available. It just makes captain’s job easier,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Hardik Pandya bowling

Hardik Pandya hasn't bowled regularly for Team India since the 2019 ICC World Cup. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the World Cup. After the conclusion of the ICC event, Hardik underwent successful back surgery in England. But before he could start bowling his full quotas of overs, Hardik suffered another injury to his shoulder last year and was ruled out from bowling until full recovery.