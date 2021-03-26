AJM Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Ajman Alubond will take on Abu Dhabi in the 9th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here is our AJM vs ABD Dream11 prediction, AJM vs ABD Dream11 team and AJM vs ABD Dream11 top picks.

AJM vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Currently the bottom two teams of the Emirates D10 League 2021 - Ajman Alubond and Abu Dhabi - will go up against each other on Day 3 of the tournament. Ameer Hamza's 33-run knock for Ajman went in vain as Mohammad Boota scored a valiant 71* to secure a 10-wicket win for the Emirates Blues. With 38 off 18, Muhammad Kaleem was the best with the bat as Ajman went down by 8 wickets against Sharjah in their second game. Now in 5th place on the table with zero points, Alubond's net run rate of -3.400 is the only thing keeping them from the bottom, making this a crucial game in their campaign.

Meanwhile, team Abu Dhabi, who will be playing their second game of the day, will want to come into this match with a win in their earlier game against Fujairah. The team's only encounter at the tournament so far ended in a devastating loss for them as they went down by a massive 88 runs to the Emirates Blues team. This puts Abu Dhabi in last place on the table with no points and an NRR of -8.800 - something that will require much work to recover from.

AJM vs ABD playing 11 prediction

Ajman Alubond - Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad

Abu Dhabi - Kamran Atta, Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja, Adil Raza

AJM vs ABD Key Players

Ajman Alubond - Muhammad Kaleem, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar

Abu Dhabi - Kamran Atta, Adil Raza, Waqas Gohar

AJM vs ABD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Asif Khan, Muhammad Muzammil, Muhammad Kaleem

Allrounders: Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Yodhin Punja

Bowlers: Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza

AJM vs ABD match prediction

According to our AJM vs ABD match prediction, Ajman Alubond will win this match.

Note: The AJM vs ABD Dream11 prediction and AJM vs ABD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AJM vs ABD Dream11 team and AJM vs ABD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Team Abu Dhabi Cricket Twitter