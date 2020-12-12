AJM Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Ajman Alubond will battle it out against Dubai Pulse Secure in the last match of the day in the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at AJM vs DUB match prediction and AJM vs DUB playing 11.
It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020
Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p
The Ajman side have not had a flying start to their Emirates D20 campaign. They have scored only a single win from three matches and are placed at the third spot on the points table. Their batting line-up let them down in their last fixture, and they were bundled out for a paltry score of 93 against Emirates Cricket Board. The team will be eying to get back to their winning ways with a comprehensive performance in their upcoming encounter.
Dubai also have managed to score only a single victory in their three matches. They claimed a clinical win over Abu Dhabi in their previous fixture and will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into this contest. Tahir Latif and Omer Farooq with 4 and 3 wickets each respectively, were the star performers for them against Abu Dhabi.
AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan
DUB: Muhammad Usman, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Bilal Cheema (W/K), Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan
Wicket-keepers: A Shakoor, A Khan
Batsmen: R Shahzad (c), P Mehra, W Ali
All-rounders: O Farooq (vc), N Aziz, S Sheikh
Bowlers: T Latif, S Piya, A Naseer
As per our AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.
