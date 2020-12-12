AJM Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Ajman Alubond will battle it out against Dubai Pulse Secure in the last match of the day in the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at AJM vs DUB match prediction and AJM vs DUB playing 11.

AJM vs DUB live: AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction and preview

The Ajman side have not had a flying start to their Emirates D20 campaign. They have scored only a single win from three matches and are placed at the third spot on the points table. Their batting line-up let them down in their last fixture, and they were bundled out for a paltry score of 93 against Emirates Cricket Board. The team will be eying to get back to their winning ways with a comprehensive performance in their upcoming encounter.

Dubai also have managed to score only a single victory in their three matches. They claimed a clinical win over Abu Dhabi in their previous fixture and will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into this contest. Tahir Latif and Omer Farooq with 4 and 3 wickets each respectively, were the star performers for them against Abu Dhabi.

AJM vs DUB Dream11 team: Probable AJM vs DUB playing 11

AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan

DUB: Muhammad Usman, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Bilal Cheema (W/K), Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan

AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction: AJM vs DUB top picks

R Shahzad

N Aziz

O Farooq

T Latif

AJM vs DUB match prediction: AJM vs DUB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Shakoor, A Khan

Batsmen: R Shahzad (c), P Mehra, W Ali

All-rounders: O Farooq (vc), N Aziz, S Sheikh

Bowlers: T Latif, S Piya, A Naseer

AJM vs DUB live: AJM vs DUB match prediction

As per our AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction, DUB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and AJM vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AJM vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

