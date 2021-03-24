AJM Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
Ajman Alubond (AJM) and ECB Blues (EMB) will battle it out in the third match on the opening day of the Emirates D10 League on Wednesday, March 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 11:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our AJM vs EMB match prediction, top picks for AJM vs EMB playing 11 and the AJM vs EMB Dream11 team.
#EmiratesD10 schedule hot off the press....stay tuned for the links to watch the action LIVE - starting Wednesday.@FanCode https://t.co/xLzoxwAax1 edition 2021 ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª ðŸ ðŸ‘Š @sharjahstadium https://t.co/9UUt2vHrOd pic.twitter.com/iqFbetSp7eMarch 21, 2021
The inaugural season of the Emirates D10 League proved to be a blockbuster one, and the competition is back with its second season. The Ajman Alubond will open their campaign as they take on the defending champions in the final match of the opening day. Ajman Alubond have a dismal run in the previous edition of the T10 competition as they could only manage to win two out of their ten group stage matches.
While they will be aiming to put up a stronger show this season, they will be up against the defending champions in their very first fixture. It is worth mentioning that this will be the second match of the night for the ECB Blues as they are also slated to clash against Dubai Pulse Secure earlier in the evening.
Ajman Alubond: Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh.
ECB Blues: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota.
Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor (VC)
Batsmen: Asif-Khan, C Rizwan, R Bhatia
All-rounders: A Hamza, A Lakra (C), N Aziz, W Ahmad
Bowlers: M Azhar, S Rao, S Piya
As per our AJM vs EMB Dream11 prediction, ECB Blues will be the favourites to win the match.
