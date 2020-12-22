AJM Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Ajman will take on Fujairah will be playing the final league match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The AJM vs FUJ match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs FUJ live match is scheduled to commence at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 22. Here, we take a look at AJM vs FUJ Dream11 team, AJM vs FUJ match prediction and AJM vs FUJ playing 11.

AJM vs FUJ live: AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and preview

With qualification spots already decided, AJM will be playing this match for pride. This will be the second match of the day for AJM as they take on ECB Blues in the first match of the day. AJM have just one win under their belt and will look to win both the matches and finish the season on a high.

FUJ, on the other hand, have been hard to beat and one of the strongest team in the competition so far. Currently, they are on 9 match winning streak in the tournament and will look to make it 10 wins out of 10 before they prepare for the knockout stage. This match is a total mismatch on paper and FUJ will use this match to look at players from the bench.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Probable AJM vs FUJ playing 11

AJM Playing 11: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Zuhaib Zubair.

FUJ Playing 11: Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Muhammed Naeem, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Usman Khan, Sandeep Singh, Hassan Khalid, Waseem Muhammad, Akif Raja.

AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: AJM vs FUJ top picks

Waseem Muhammad

Usman Khan

Rohan Mustafa

Rameez Shahzad

AJM vs FUJ match prediction: AJM vs FUJ Dream11 team

AJM vs FUJ live: AJM vs FUJ match prediction

As per our AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AJM vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and AJM vs FUJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AJM vs FUJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

