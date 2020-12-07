AJM Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

Ajman Alubond will take on Sharjah Bukhatir in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The AJM vs SHA match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs SHA live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at AJM vs SHA live scores, AJM vs SHA match prediction and AJM vs SHA playing 11.

Also Read: FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

AJM vs SHA live: AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

AJM certainly hold an edge over SHA in the upcoming following their crushing win over Abu Dhabi in their opening fixture. Rameez Shahzad had a great last match and once again he will be a really important player for Ajman in the second fixture versus Sharjah Bukhatir in the upcoming match.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

SHA, meanwhile lost their opening fixture by 10 runs, and it was their batting which let them down in the first match. They will be eager to win the match and walk away with two points on offer if they manage to do well in all departments of the game. Fans can expect a good contest between both these teams.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: AJM vs SHA probable playing 11

AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: AJM probable playing 11

Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: SHA probable playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah

Also Read: Shoaib Malik Takes Scorching, Juggling Catch In LPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AJM vs SHA Dream11 team

Abdul Shakoor

Rameez Shahzad

Fayyaz Ahmed

Kashif Daud

AJM vs SHA match prediction: AJM vs SHA Dream11 team

AJM vs SHA live: AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction

As per our AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, AJM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and AJM vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AJM vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: UAE Cricket official/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.