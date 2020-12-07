AJM Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Ajman Alubond will take on Sharjah Bukhatir in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The AJM vs SHA match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The AJM vs SHA live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at AJM vs SHA live scores, AJM vs SHA match prediction and AJM vs SHA playing 11.
AJM certainly hold an edge over SHA in the upcoming following their crushing win over Abu Dhabi in their opening fixture. Rameez Shahzad had a great last match and once again he will be a really important player for Ajman in the second fixture versus Sharjah Bukhatir in the upcoming match.
SHA, meanwhile lost their opening fixture by 10 runs, and it was their batting which let them down in the first match. They will be eager to win the match and walk away with two points on offer if they manage to do well in all departments of the game. Fans can expect a good contest between both these teams.
Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan
Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah
Abdul Shakoor
Rameez Shahzad
Fayyaz Ahmed
Kashif Daud
As per our AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, AJM will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The AJM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and AJM vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AJM vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
