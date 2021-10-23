Akeal Hosein Grabs A Stunner To Dismiss Livingstone; Fans Hail 'best Ever Caught & Bowled'

England on Saturday registered a comprehensive win over West Indies by 6 wickets after bundling the defending champions for 55 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy of the brilliant bowling spell by leg-spinner Adil Rashid and spinner Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan & Co started off their Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on a winning note. Among the many key moments during the England vs West Indies match, one was the stunning catch by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Chasing a low target of 56 runs, Liam Livingstone came out to bat at number 5, however, he was sent back after scoring a single. The dismissal happened in the 7th over on the first ball when the batter tried to push the ball to mid-on for a single. However, the ball spun slightly and took the edge, and flew to the left of Akeal Hosein slightly away from his reach. However, Akeal Hosein leapt and grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone. The catch was checked by the third umpire, however, Akeal Hosein's fingers were beneath the ball.

Irfan Pathan & fans laud Akeal Hosein for his stunning catch

Team India's former cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed Akeal Hosein and termed his catch as best ever caught & bowled. Twitterati too hailed the left-arm spinner for his brilliant catch.

How often we see two mind-blowing catches in a single day?

First Aiden Markram and now Akeal Hosein. Absolutely brilliant 👏#ENGvWI #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/72AHsdBIQc — ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ  (@ImGS_08) October 23, 2021

A catch to remember - Akeal Hosein. pic.twitter.com/jaIeRAGhcM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2021

What a grab that by Akeal Hosein, just marvelous. pic.twitter.com/10afvK1doZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021

England vs West Indies

Coming back to the match report, Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid demolished the West Indies batting line up to shape England's comfortable six-wicket win over the defending champions in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. It was expected to be an exciting battle between the West Indies' flair and a capable England attack but was reduced to a no-contest following a horrendous batting display by the defending champions, who were skittled out for just 55 runs in inside 15 overs.

The West Indies batters only looked for big shots and that became their undoing as they seemed to have forgotten that rotating the strike was important when boundaries were difficult to come by. England bowlers were persistent with their line and length and were rewarded as West Indies managed their second-lowest T20 total after 45 they made against the same opponents in 2019.

(Image: @ICC-Instagram/@windiescricket/Twitter)