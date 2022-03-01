Akshay Kumar Reacts To Bravo's 'champion Ready' Dance On Bachchhan Pandey, Warner Comments

Caribbean cricketer Dwayne Bravo is a wildly popular celebrity across the globe for his entertaining nature, even outside of the cricket field. He is known to be a Hindi movies bluff as he keeps on posting reels and videos with popular Bollywood dialogues or songs on a regular basis on social media. Most recently, Bravo shared a video of him dancing to the moves of veteran Indian actor Akshay Kumar from the song of his upcoming movie, Bachchhan Pandey. While Bravo showed off his dance moves to his Indian fans, Akshay also reacted to the video, as Australian cricketer David Warner also commented on the reel.

Bravo shared the Instagram reel with the caption, “Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar had some fun doing this power hit! #NumberOne”. Meanwhile, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared the reel on his stories while saying that he had fun watching Bravo and praised him by saying, “Well done champ”. At the same time, Warner replied to the reel with the comment saying, ”Haha I was about to do this one lol too good”.

Watch the Instagram reel by Dwayne Bravo

Akshay Kumar reacts:

David Warner's comment:

David Warner's love for Indian movies and tracks

Bravo and Warner are two of the most popular overseas cricketers in India, as they have won many hearts while playing in the Indian Premier League(IPL). While Bravo is a four-time IPL trophy winner with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) to their maiden title in 2016. Alongside Bravo, Warner also regularly keeps his fans posted with entertaining reels and posts relating to Indian cinema.

IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo returns to CSK, David Warner joins DC

Meanwhile, Bravo would soon be joining the Chennai-based outfit for the upcoming edition of the IPL. He was bought back by CSK for an amount of 4.4 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. At the same time, Warner ended his long stint with the Hyderabad-based side last season and was bought by the Delhi Capitals for a sum of INR 6.25 crore. The 15th edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26.

(Image: PTI/Instagram-@djbravo47)