AL Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction: Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Match 58 of the Dhaka Premier League is all set to take place between the Abahani Limited and the Gazi Group Cricketers on June 21. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 1:30 PM (IST). Here’s the AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction, AL vs GGC scorecard and the AL vs GGC Dream11 team before the match.

AL vs GGC match preview

This is a super league stage fixture and Abahani Limited has already begun their campaign with a win. They face Mohammedan Sporting Club in their previous fixture, which they went onto win by 60 runs. In that match skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim played an unbeaten knock of 57 runs to be named man of the match. Apart from Rahim, Munim Shahriar also scored runs at the top while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain performed well with the ball with two wickets apiece.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after their previous match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. The team will be looking to bring their A-game on table when they take on a very strong Abahani Limited team in the upcoming fixture. This should be a good contest to watch.

AL vs GGC weather report

The conditions do not look good as there will be a thunderstorm before the start of the fixture. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the AL vs GGC prediction.

AL vs GGC player record

For Abahani Limited, the performance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Gazi Group Cricketers will look up to Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

AL vs GGC Dream11 team

AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs GGC prediction, AL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AL vs GGC player record and as a result, the AL vs GGC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs GGC Dream11 team and AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

