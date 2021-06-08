AL Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Abahani Limited (AL) will lock horns with Gazi Group Cricketers (GCC) in Match 28 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Tuesday, June 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers live streaming will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the game, here's a look at our AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction, AL vs GGC Dream11 team, AL vs GGC best team and AL vs GGC player record.

AL vs GGC match preview

Abahani Limited had a terrific start to the tournament as they won their first three games comprehensively. However, the Limited's three-game winning streak was ended by Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity as they lost the clash narrowly by 8 runs. They are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 6 points to their name and a win here will send them to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Gazi Group Cricketers have had a mixed competition so far as they have won two and lost as many games. The Gazi Group will be brimming with confidence as they are coming on the back of a commanding seven-wicket win over Legends of Rupanj in their last game. They are placed eighth in the Dhaka Premier League points table and a win here will send them into the top five.

AL vs GGC weather report

The conditions for the game will be cloudy but ideal for a game of cricket. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no real chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for a cracking AL vs GG clash.

AL vs GGC pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has favoured bowlers in the last few games of the tournament. However, batsmen can score runs once they get their eye in. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first as batting will become difficult as the game progresses.

AL vs GGC player record

Abahani Limited would want Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue their good form and help the team to move to the top. On the other hand, Gazi Group Cricketers would hope that seasoned campaigners Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmuddulah do well with the bat in the upcoming match to help them enter into the top five. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

AL vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar (Captain), Mominul Haque, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan (Vice-captain), Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed

AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our AL vs GGC Dream11 prediction, AL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AL vs GGC player record and as a result, the AL vs GGC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AL vs GGC Dream11 team and AL vs GGC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

